Lions Urged to Consider Bringing Back Former Second-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions have been connected to big-named players such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end Chase Young this offseason. But perhaps a more realistic free agency addition for the Lions this summer is a quality, complimentary veteran, especially on defense.

Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher proposed the Lions consider signing outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Lions drafted the 32-year-old in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

“If the Lions are interested in bringing back another veteran, Van Noy could be a candidate ahead of the preseason,” Booher wrote. “He played three seasons with the Lions, the third of which saw him traded to the Patriots.

“Since that trade, he’s been able to carve out a solid career. The 32-year-old has won two Super Bowls and would bring a winning pedigree back to the organization.”

Van Noy was a member of the New England Patriots when the team won the Super Bowl following the 2016 and 2018 seasons. He started all 16 regular season games and the three playoff contests during 2018-19 after starting just seven contests for the Lions before the trade.

In addition to the Lions and Patriots, Van Noy has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in his nine-year career.

How Kyle Van Noy Potentially Fits With the Lions

According to Oddsmakers, the Lions are the favorites to land Young through a trade with the Washington Commanders. If healthy, Young is the type of player some media members such as Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton have argued can make a major difference for the 2023 Lions.

Signing Van Noy isn’t nearly as sexy, but it has little risk. The Lions can easily fit the 32-year-old under the salary cap on a one-year deal and won’t need to give up anything to acquire him.

Although older, Van Noy is also a guy that can help develop Detroit’s young defenders, especially at edge rusher.

“Van Noy could also help to mentor the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston as they enter their second professional season,” Booher wrote. “He would bring a level of special teams versatility, which is always an asset.”

When he played for the Lions from 2014-16, Van Noy averaged 16.5 special teams snaps per game. Detroit could use him there again in 2023, deploy him as a regular defender or both.

Last season for the Chargers, Van Noy played 734 defensive snaps. He recorded 46 combined tackles, including 8 for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 5 sacks, 3 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble in 17 games.

The Lions are hoping Charles Harris and/or Julian Okwara return to their 2021 forms after injury-plagued 2022 campaigns. Should either accomplish that, the Lions would have a third pass rusher behind Hutchinson and Houston.

Adding Van Noy, though, gives the Lions insurance along the edge. He would also bring invaluable versatility and experience.

Other NFL Free Agent Possibilities for the Lions

In addition to Van Noy, Booher also argued the Lions could target defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis or edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Just like Young, Ngakoue landing with Lions has been a popular rumor this offseason. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan mentioned Detroit as a possible landing spot for Ngakoue. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin did the same, even pressing the Lions to sign Ngakoue.

In May, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger predicted Detroit to target Ioannidis.

Ngakoue and Ioannidis aren’t former Lions draft picks like Van Noy, but both would be a boost for the Lions pass rush. Detroit finished tied for 18th in the NFL last season with 39 sacks.

As for offense, Booher listed wide receiver N’Keal Harry, running back James Robinson and offensive linemen Chase Roullier as remaining free agents the Lions could target.