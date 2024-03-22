Lions Predicted to Nab ‘A Steal’ to Complement Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions have added two defensive lineman in NFL free agency. But CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards still projected the Lions to target an edge rusher in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. In his latest mock draft, Edwards slotted UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu to the Lions.

Edwards predicted the Lions to grab Latu at No. 29 overall.

“Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round,” Edwards wrote. “He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense.

“The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.”

In addition to D.J. Reader, who signed a 2-year, $22 million contract this offseason, the Lions also added defensive end Marcus Davenport. He signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract.

Latu earned All-American honors and became the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He posted 13 sacks with 21.5 tackles for loss, 49 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles during 12 games.

How UCLA’s Laiatu Latu Could Be ‘A Steal’ for the Lions

If Latu is still around late in the first round for the Lions, he wouldn’t just be a steal at No. 29. He could become the best steal of the entire first day of the 2024 NFL draft.

The consensus draft rankings from ESPN, Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report all have Latu ranked as a top 20 prospect in the upcoming draft class. ESPN and Bleacher Report each have him as a top 15 prospect.

Among those three draft rankings, Latu’s top rating was No. 14 overall from ESPN.

Furthermore, ESPN and Bleacher Report consider him the No. 2 edge rusher in the class. PFF has him ranked as No. 3 at his position.

“Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level. His pass-rush approach is both well conceived and instinctive, and he’s brilliant at taking possession of the rep using clever hands and slippery angles to pry open opportunities.

“Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.”

The Lions grabbing one of the top available edge rushers, the premium defensive position in the league, without having to move up from No. 29 could receive universal praise as “a steal.”

How Latu Could Fit With the Lions

Signing Davenport and Reader were significant additions to Detroit’s defensive line. But one of the last remaining needs on the Lions roster is a legitimate top complement to Aidan Hutchinson on the team’s defensive front.

Hutchinson led the Lions with 11.5 sacks during 2023. But only one other Detroit defender, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, had more than 3 sacks last season.

In Latu, the Lions would add another young piece to their defensive line that could form a strong nucleus with Hutchinson and McNeill.

Adding another pass rusher for the 2024 campaign could help improved Detroit’s pass defense as well. The Lions finished the 2023 regular season ranked 27th in passing yards allowed. They were also tied for 29th in net yards yielded per pass attempt.

In three playoff games, the Lions also allowed 311.3 passing yards per contest.

The Lions recorded 7 sacks in the postseason, which was part of why they advanced to the NFC championship game. But during the regular season, Detroit had 41 sacks, which was tied for 23rd in the NFL.

The biggest question, though, is whether Latu will really still be on the board toward the end of the first round.