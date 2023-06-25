Lions Former Second-Round Pick Pegged as Possible Cut Candidate

As the roster stands on June 25, the Detroit Lions will be looking for pass rushing help from bounce back candidates and unlikely sources during the 2023 season. But that doesn’t mean the team will have a roster spot for every reclamation project it has along the edge.

Sports Illustrated’s John Maakaron questioned whether the Lions should part ways with defensive end and former second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike on June 22. Maakaron never used the word “cut” or “release,” but he implied that possibility for the 25-year-old.

“With Detroit’s defenses being revamped, Onwuzurike may find himself being the odd man out, as Josh Paschal, James Houston, Charles Harris, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara are healthy and ready to compete for playing time,” wrote Maakaron.

Onwuzurike hasn’t played since his rookie 2021 season because of a back injury. In 2021, he recorded 35 combined tackles, including 2 for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack and 2 pass defenses.

What the Lions Possess at Pass Rusher

The Lions have been connected to several free agent pass rushers this offseason, including even Washington Commanders former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed the Lions acquire Young through a trade for Julian Okwara and a third-round pick.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes hasn’t moved on that possible trade or any other acquisition for a veteran pass rusher this summer. Detroit’s only addition on defense since the draft was signing veteran defensive tackle Christian Covington.

But the Lions still appear deeper on the defensive line and along the edge than last year. Holmes re-signed Isaiah Buggs and John Cominsky this offseason. In the draft, the Lions added defensive tackle Brodric Martin. In 2022, they selected defensive end Josh Paschal.

The Okwara brothers (Julian and Romeo) and veteran Charles Harris are also among the group of players the Lions hope will support the team’s projected top two pass rushers — Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston.

It’s difficult to predict exactly where Onwuzurike fits into that mix.

USA Today’s Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon projected Onwuzurike will need to beat out undrafted free agents Chris Smith and Cory Durden for a roster spot.

Could the Lions Release Levi Onwuzurike?

Assuming the medical staff clears Onwuzurike to play, it will not be easy for the Lions to decide what to do with him this offseason. The ultimate decision on his future with Detroit could come down to how badly the Lions feel they need all of their depth pass rushers to contribute this season.

Recovery from back surgery is tricky. Even with Onwuzurike making strides in his recovery from October back surgery, he may not be 100% by the end of training camp. It could also be until the 2024 season before he’s fully himself again.

“You can’t just go from not playing to playing,” Onwuzurike told The Detroit News this offseason. “You have to inch toward that goal.”

With the Lions projected to be contenders in 2023, cutting an edge rusher who can help in Week 1 while Onwuzurike may still be working back to full health is not ideal. But if there simply isn’t room for the former second-round pick on the roster, then the Lions will likely have no choice but to consider cutting Onwuzurike.

However, if the Detroit coaching staff remains high on Onwuzurike’s upside, then look for the team to do everything to find a roster spot for him and support his recovery.