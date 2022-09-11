Lions Place Another Young Defender on Injured Reserve to Start Season

The Detroit Lions have had no shortage of injuries to start the 2022 season, and another one that creeped in is now set to cost an important defender time.

During the past camp, Levi Onwuzurike has not been able to shake a back injury to return to the field. Finally, the Lions elected to make a move with Onwuzurike as a result.

On Saturday, September 10, the Lions officially revealed they were moving Onwuzurike to the injured reserve list.

“Lions announce roster moves: Elevated RB Justin Jackson and LB Anthony Pittman from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. Placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on Reserve/Injured,” the team tweeted.

Initially, it looked as if the Lions were going to be able to get Owuzurike back at some point early, but a move had to be made when it was clear he would not be able to get healthy in time.

This news represents a setback for both the Lions and Onwuzurike.

Onwuzurike’s Setback a Frustration for Lions

Coming into the season, the hope was that Onwuzurike could play a major role for Detroit’s defensive line, and the expectation was that Onwuzurike would play a key depth role.

Many thought that based on what he showed late last year, Onwuzurike had a chance of breaking out. Unfortunately for the Lions, that will struggle to take place given the fact that he will now be off the field for at least the first four weeks of the season.

Last year, Onwuzurike started the season dinged up and didn’t make much of an impact until the end of the year. The hope was he could step up quicker this year, but it didn’t happen. Now, the concern will be his long-term ability to make an impact.

The hope is Onwuzurike heals up in time to make an impact at some point this season, but the team will take their time with him in the beginning.

Onwuzurike Stats & Highlights

The Lions needed some major help in the trenches and the hope is that Onwurzurike can theoretically provide it for now and in the future as well.

He collected 95 tackles in his time in college to go with 16 tackles for-loss and 7 sacks. Onwurzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but he showed well in 2019 when he last played. Teams looking to draft Onwuzurike were likely looking at his ability to be physical and tough in the trenches and develop into a great player in the middle.

In Detroit, Onwuzurike has started to show some signs of coming into his own on the field. Thus far this season, he has collected 9 total tackles and showed some of the burst he did in college when he secured his first sack on Thanksgiving Day:

Play

Levi Onwuzurike gets his first career sack off Andy Dalton 2021-11-25T20:09:59Z

In time, the Lions hope that Onwuzurike develops into a force. That could play out as early as 2022 if he can finally find some long-awaited health.

At this point, that may have to wait especially with this latest injury setback to consider.

