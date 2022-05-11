Young Lions Defender Reveals Beef-up for Aggressive New Game Plan

When the Detroit Lions drafted Levi Onwuzurike in the 2021 NFL draft, it was likely with the expectation that he might need a redshirt year in the league.

Onwuzurike battled injury early on and was coming back after sitting out the 2020 college season, so the learning curve was steep for the young lineman. Late in the season, though, the lightbulb seemed to go off in a big way for Onwuzurike, and that leads to hope and expectation that 2022 could be a big year. Already, there is some tangible hope that will be the case.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, May 11, Onwuzurike discussed some of his preparations for a new season, his second year in the league. A big focus he revealed was adding some muscle, and that move could help him in preparation for Detroit’s new defense, which could be more tailored to his attacking ways within the trenches.

Levi Onwuzurike said he increased his muscle mass this offseason and is really looking forward to Detroit’s new attacking scheme upfront on defense. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 11, 2022

Onwuzurike’s excitement about such a move for the defense is telling, and could be very exciting for the Lions themselves. His ability to pressure the pocket and get after it could prove vital for the Lions, and his grit could be welcome for that group. Onwuzurike feels like the perfect fit to get up field and make some plays, and if he is stronger, that could aid him well in his pursuit.

As offseason health projects go, this could be a big one to remember for Detroit. It sounds as if Onwuzurike feels comfortable and ready for 2022, and that’s great news for a Lions’ defensive line the team hopes can be resurgent.

Lions Defense Planning More Attacking Schemes for 2022

If there’s a new scheme in Detroit’s plans, that’s good news for Onwuzurike and others, and already, the focus has been placed on finding a way for players to generate more pressure and find more lanes up front. That was something which DetroitLions.com reporter Tim Twentyman confirmed after speaking with Detroit defensive line coach Todd Wash a few weeks ago.

Lions DL coach Todd Wash on scheme change upfront:

“We were a read front last year. When the offensive lineman would step, we would step in that direction. Now we are attacking. We are coming off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive lineman." — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 2, 2022

“Lions DL coach Todd Wash on scheme change up front: “We were a read front last year. When the offensive lineman would step, we would step in that direction. Now we are attacking. We are coming off the ball and playing at the heels of the offensive lineman,” Twentyman tweeted after talking to Wash.

That is great news for Onwuzurike. Detroit’s defender thrives on being able to move and create chaos up front, so a scheme that better suits that ability would seem to be a big win for him moving forward. Combine it with some body changes and the arrow could be firmly pointed in the upward position for Onwuzurike and Detroit’s defensive line in 2022.

Onwuzurike Stats & Highlights

The Lions needed some major help in the trenches and Onwurzurike can theoretically provide it for now and in the future as well. He collected 95 tackles in his time in college to go with 16 tackles for-loss and 7 sacks. Onwurzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but he showed well in 2019 when he last played. Teams looking to draft Onwuzurike were likely looking at his ability to be physical and tough in the trenches and develop into a great player in the middle.

In Detroit, Onwuzurike has started to show some signs of coming into his own on the field. Thus far this season, he has collected 9 total tackles and showed some of the burst he did in college when he secured his first sack on Thanksgiving Day:

Play

Levi Onwuzurike gets his first career sack off Andy Dalton 2021-11-25T20:09:59Z

In time, the Lions hope that Onwuzurike develops into a force. That could play out as early as 2022 with some of the changes both for the player and the defense he figures to be starring in.

