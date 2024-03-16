Lions Advised to Sign ‘Sure-Handed’ WR From Division Rival

The Detroit Lions have made some big moves on defense this offseason, shoring up their secondary and adding size to their defensive line.

One insider believes the team could turn its attention to the offense next, landing wide receiver K.J. Osborn after a four-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. Russell Brown of USA Today’s Lions Wire named Osborn as one of the four remaining free agents that could interest the Lions, noting that Osborn would be a good fit in Detroit.

“One receiver who could have an interest in Detroit is K.J. Osborn,” Brown wrote. “He’s a native of Ypsilanti, Michigan and a return home could certainly be on the table. Over the last three seasons, he’s compiled 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns. Oh and he’s sure-handed too. He’s only got 9 career drops (3.6% drop rate).”

Lions Face Decision in Wide Receiving Corps

Brown suggested that any decision on Osborn in Detroit could first depend on what the team decides on wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who is also a free agent. While Reynolds grew to be an important part of the Lions’ offense in 2023, making 40 receptions for 608 yards with five touchdowns, Brown hinted that there could be room to keep Reynolds while adding Osborn.

“It’ll be interesting to see if the Lions bring back wide receiver Josh Reynolds or not,” he wrote. “Even if they do, I’d have to think it would be a cheap deal for one or two years. With that, they should still be in the market for another receiver.”

Osborn could be the most cost-efficient addition as well, Brown added.

“With his market value projected to be $7.5 million (per Spotrac), he’d be a cheaper and safer option than a player such as Mike Williams,” Brown wrote. “You could make a case that he’d be a great compliment to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.”

The Lions could have some competition for Osborn, with a number of other teams named as potential landing spots including the Buffalo Bills. While Osborn is a Michigan native, he played college ball for the University of Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills free agent target: K.J. Osborn (26) | WR 5’ 11”, 200 lbs In three seasons with Minnesota, Osborn played 59 games where he had 159 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 TD’s. #NFL | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/BCBB9lQpoR — Daniel Adams (@Im_DanielAdams) March 14, 2024

Lions Paying Attention to Other Side of the Ball

Many of the biggest moves in Detroit have come on the other side of the ball, where Lions general manager Brad Holmes continues to shore up a defense that just a few years ago was among the league’s worst.

The Lions landed cornerback Carlton Davis in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and signed free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who said this week that he’s excited to get started in Detroit.

“That grit, that nastiness, I mean, if you’re a D-lineman, you want to play in an environment like that,” Reader said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “Guys are going to fly around, play hard, their coaches are tough-nosed, (coach Dan Campbell’s) demanding, he’s not disrespectful. That’s amazing. You want those types of things. As a player, if you don’t want that type of stuff, then you don’t want to get better. I think being here, and feeling the energy here, it’s definitely a place where people want to come to get better, and that’s from top down.”