Lions Advised to Target Pro-Bowl Pass Rusher in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have made it a priority to improve a defense that ranked at the bottom of the NFL last season, and after some key additions through the draft and free agency they could still have one more big move to make.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after the conclusion of last season that the team would look to bolster a defense that relied heavily on a group of rookies, and SI.com’s Christian Booher identified a free agent who might be able to help — Pro Bowl edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. The veteran is one of the top remaining free agents, and Booher wrote that he could give a needed boost to a pass rush that showed flashes of strong play last year.

Detroit Lions Could Bring ‘More Heat Off the Edge’

In a June 15 rundown of some potential free agents for the Lions to target, Booher noted that Ngakoue would be a solid addition alongside second-year standouts Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston.

“Detroit has plenty of pop at the spot already, but Ngakoue could make a strong impression if he gets an opportunity,” Booher wrote.

“If the Lions are looking for more heat off the edge, Ngakoue brings it,” he added. “He has taken his lumps as a run-defender, but he still has the ability to put pressure on the quarterback.”

Ngakoue had a strong season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, racking up 29 total tackles including 9.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. While he is now six years removed from his lone Pro Bowl season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 28-year-old edge rusher has never had fewer than eight sacks in a season during his career.

Players to record 8+ sacks in each of their first seven seasons in the NFL: HoF Reggie White (1985-91)

HoF Derrick Thomas (1989-95)

HoF DeMarcus Ware (2005-11)

Aaron Donald (2014-20)

𝙔𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙉𝙜𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙪𝙚 (2016-22)#NFL | @YannickNgakoue pic.twitter.com/bleaUMuEoy — UltimateFan (@UltimateFanUSA) June 18, 2023

Ngakoue is seen as one of the top defensive free agents still available, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he is taking steps to ensure he finds the right destination for next season.

“Colts’ free-agent DE Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining unsigned free agents, has hired Drew Rosenhaus to get him signed before training camps begins,” Schefter tweeted on June 13.

Other Pass Rush Options for Detroit Lions

The Lions could have some other options available if they choose to add a veteran to the pass rush mix. In a previous article for SI.com’s All Lions, Booher pegged veteran Frank Clark as another potential free-agent target who could help their promising young players develop.

“The Lions have a very promising core of EDGE rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. Both are entering their second season, and with high expectations,” Booher wrote.

“Behind them, Detroit has a mix of youth and veterans serving as depth. If the Lions were to add Clark, they would secure the services of a proven veteran who could mentor the young players on the defense.”

Clark signed a five-year, $104-million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after a 2019 trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but was released in March when the two sides could not come together on a reworked deal.

Some insiders have hinted that Clark could be headed for a reunion with the Chiefs. Christian Martinez of UMKC Roo News wrote on Twitter that there is “belief” that he will be back in Kansas City, though the two sides have yet to hash out a deal.