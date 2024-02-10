Lions GM Makes Bold Prediction on RB Jahmyr Gibbs for 2024

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes took plenty of criticism when he used a first-round draft pick on running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but now he’s taking a victory lap after a stellar rookie season for Gibbs.

The 21-year-old running back became a potent weapon for the Lions during their run to the NFC Championship game, rushing for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns and adding 52 receptions for 316 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Holmes opened up on Gibbs this week, saying he expects an even better season in 2024.

Praise for Jahmyr Gibbs

After a rookie season where Gibbs topped 1,200 yards from scrimmage, Holmes had a difficult time containing his excitement for the former Alabama running back. The Lions’ general manager said he believes 2023 was just a preview of what Gibbs can accomplish in Detroit’s offense.

“Again, I’m just so excited. He’s gonna be better next year, like this was just scratching the surface of what he did this year,” Holmes said, via SI.com. “Next year’s gonna be even better which is scary. But super proud of him and he’s so humble. He’s worked hard and he’s a perfect fit for us.” Jahmyr Gibbs rookie year was special his yards after contact ability helped spring The Detroit Lions Into The NFC Championship. Gibbs quickness & vision are 1OfNun he’s gonna wreck defenses for the next decade. pic.twitter.com/Ae4uhZjalN — TheGifted0 (@Gifted0Clothing) February 4, 2024 Holmes created something of a youth movement for the Lions’ offense, also using the team’s second-round draft pick in 2023 on tight end Sam LaPorta. The tight end went on to set a slew of franchise records while becoming a favorite target for quarterback Jared Goff. Holmes shared praise for the pair, saying they showed a great deal of maturity while embracing the culture head coach Dan Campbell has been building in Detroit. “Jahmyr, he’s an electric player that’s extremely explosive. But he’s smart, he’s competitive, he’s tough and same with Sam,” Holmes said. “He’s another guy that’s very humble, but he’s another tough, competitive, the moment’s not too big. That’s why they were able to have the production that they were able to have this year. You see a lot of guys that are as talented, maybe even guys that are more talented than him but like we preach all the time, if you don’t have those intangible qualities that we look for in Detroit Lions, it’s gonna be hard. And those guys put that on display this year.”

Brad Holmes Justified With Pick

There was plenty of criticism when Holmes used the No. 12 overall pick for Gibbs, especially given the team’s deep needs on defense and the relatively de-valued running back position. Many suggested the Lions would have been better served keeping the No. 6 pick rather than trading back and taking help for the secondary.

Holmes said the critics are now silenced.