Lions GM Makes Bold Prediction on RB Jahmyr Gibbs for 2024

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes took plenty of criticism when he used a first-round draft pick on running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but now he’s taking a victory lap after a stellar rookie season for Gibbs.
The 21-year-old running back became a potent weapon for the Lions during their run to the NFC Championship game, rushing for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns and adding 52 receptions for 316 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Holmes opened up on Gibbs this week, saying he expects an even better season in 2024.
Praise for Jahmyr Gibbs
After a rookie season where Gibbs topped 1,200 yards from scrimmage, Holmes had a difficult time containing his excitement for the former Alabama running back. The Lions’ general manager said he believes 2023 was just a preview of what Gibbs can accomplish in Detroit’s offense.
Brad Holmes Justified With Pick
There was plenty of criticism when Holmes used the No. 12 overall pick for Gibbs, especially given the team’s deep needs on defense and the relatively de-valued running back position. Many suggested the Lions would have been better served keeping the No. 6 pick rather than trading back and taking help for the secondary.
Holmes said the critics are now silenced.
“Silence, that’s a good word because he’s pretty silent himself. He’s not gonna say a whole lot but it’s who he is, that’s his make up,” Holmes said. “We selected Jahmyr Gibbs because he was just a special player, regardless of position, he was the right player. And for him to have the relationship that he had with David Montgomery and just the way those two fed onto each other. Scottie Montgomery teaching those guys, it takes everyone but I’m just so happy for Jahmyr.”