Florida Sheriff Issues Strong Statement After Wanted Ex-Lions CB Surrenders

The search for Cameron Sutton came to an end on March 31 after the former Detroit Lions cornerback surrendered to police in Florida on a domestic violence charge, ending weeks of police searching for the 29-year-old.

Police had been searching for Sutton for weeks related to a March 7 incident where police say he assaulted a female. Sutton had been wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, but Florida police could not locate him and asked the public for help in finding Sutton.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that Sutton was in custody, arriving at a jail in Tampa. Sheriff Chad Chronister also released a strongly worded statement claiming that Sutton had been “evading” law enforcement.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” Chronister said in the department’s statement. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

Cameron Sutton Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

The sheriff’s department noted in its press release that Sutton’s attorney had contacted the department on March 25 to inform them that he was going to Tampa to turn himself in to authorities. It was six days later that Sutton ultimately surrendered, with the department saying he arrived at the Orient Road Jail on Sunday at 8:24 p.m. ET.

The department also released a video showing Sutton entering the facility to surrender.

Sutton could now face serious circumstances. As The Associated Press reported, he was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony that could land him in prison for up to five years if convicted.

Lions Cut Cameron Sutton, Urged Him to Surrender

The Lions had contact with Sutton just before his charges were announced. Lions team president Rod Wood told Fox 2 Sports on March 25 that the cornerback made an unexpected visit to the team facility when they first learned he had a warrant out for his arrest.

“We learned about the warrant the same time everybody else did, on social media,” Wood told Fox 2. “And we were able to speak to Cam because he was actually in our building. And we found him; he was down with our strength staff. He kind of showed up unexpectedly to work out. We were able to talk to him in person — not me but other members of the staff. And he left the building and we released him the next day and no one has spoken to him since.”

Wood said that Lions officials spoke to the league and discussed their best course of action. Though Sutton had already left the facility, Wood said the team urged him to surrender to police.

“As soon as that call [with league officials] wrapped up, we kind of quickly convened to talk about it,” Wood said. “We were able to reach Cam and talked about it and suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in. After that, we met the rest of the day and the following morning to decide to release him.”

Wood said the team also decided to cut ties with Sutton, announcing on March 21 that he had been released.