Lions HC Dan Campbell Makes Strong Statement on Struggling CB

With one more win to reach the Super Bowl, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is standing by his struggling cornerback.

Cam Sutton has endured a rough stretch over the last four games, with opposing quarterbacks picking on him and some top wide receivers racking up yards in coverage. Despite the rough stretch, Campbell said he’s confident that Sutton can put the difficult performances behind him and bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dan Campbell: ‘You’ve Got to Have a Short Memory’

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, Sutton has an abysmal line for the last four games. While in primary coverage, he has given up 26 completions on 32 targets, for 467 total yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell didn’t get down on the 28-year-old, saying in a January 23 appearance on 97.1 The Ticket that cornerbacks need to be able to put their struggles behind them and move on to the next play.

“That’s that’s the nature of playing the position. And if you’re a quarterback or cornerback, we talk about all the time — you’ve got to have a short memory, short-term memory,” Campbell said. “And things are going to happen. And the most important thing in those positions is to bounce back.”

Obviously would have loved to see more reps like this on Sunday but this was a good one by Cam Sutton with help from the safety over the top. #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/NVjwirCwDs — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 24, 2024

The Lions appear to be sticking with Sutton for their January 28 matchup against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Lions Have Faith in Campbell

Campbell’s faith in his cornerback fits in with the culture he has established since becoming head coach in January 2021. The Lions coach famously promised to make the team into winners, and now has them within one game of the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Players have reciprocated, showing faith in Campbell and his vision for the team. After making the game-sealing interception in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, linebacker Derrick Barnes told reporters that the team rallied around Campbell’s vision for them.

“​​It’s a dream come true to me,” Barnes said, via the Washington Post. “You see where we started at [in 2021] with Dan. Everybody believed in Dan — what he was going to build, what he had an eye for.” Campbell said after the game that he wanted to put the team in position to play in front of their home crowd and delivered, leading the team to its first division title since 1993. “I envisioned we would have a chance to compete with the big boys and that’s where we are at,” Campbell said, via Yahoo Sports. “All you have to do is get in. It is about placing yourself in the very best position to get a home game and to get a second home game, and all of a sudden, it gets a little easier.