New Lions DT Praises Team’s ‘Nastiness’ After Landing $27 Million Deal

The newest member of the Detroit Lions is ready to get “nasty” in the trenches.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader visited came to Detroit on a free agency visit on March 15 and landed a two-year contract worth up to $27 million. Reader spoke to reporters after inking the deal, saying he admires the grittiness of the Lions’ defense and is ready to join them in getting nasty.

“That grit, that nastiness, I mean, if you’re a D-lineman, you want to play in an environment like that,” Reader said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “Guys are going to fly around, play hard, their coaches are tough-nosed, (coach Dan Campbell’s) demanding, he’s not disrespectful. That’s amazing. You want those types of things. As a player, if you don’t want that type of stuff, then you don’t want to get better. I think being here, and feeling the energy here, it’s definitely a place where people want to come to get better, and that’s from top down.”

Lions Make Big Move to Boost Line

As Rogers noted, Reader is expected to take on a big role with the Lions, playing alongside Alim McNeill on the defensive line. Though Reader has struggled with injuries over the past few seasons including a knee injury that forced him to miss six games in 2022, the former fifth-round pick said he’s confident in himself and ability to perform at a high level.

Rogers noted that he was able to return from a quad injury to play in the Super Bowl, even registering a sack against Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the loss.

“Last quad injury, came back, went to the Super Bowl, got a sack in the Super Bowl, balled out,” Reader said. “It’s the same confidence here. That’s why I tell you that you never let people paint the vision of what you see in the mirror. Never let anybody paint your picture. You know who you are. You see it every day. Look at yourself, you know who you are, feel confident in that. I couldn’t be more confident in where I’m going to be.”

Reader added that he’s excited to get to Detroit and start working with McNeill.

“Every guy’s got different things they like about playing D-tackle,” Reader said. “I got my own things I enjoy about playing defensive tackle. So I just want to talk to him about it, and pick his brain and see what he’s got going on, and what our future holds.”

Lions Making Other Moves

The Lions have addressed other parts of their defense since the start of the new league year, making a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for cornerback Carlton Davis. In his introductory press conference with the team, Davis said he’s prepared to take over as the team’s No. 1 cornerback.

“You about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis said on March 13, via Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman. “You about to be able to have one side [of the field] just like unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take the No. 1 receiver on any team. I’m here to take the ball away.