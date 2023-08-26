Lions Expected to Release Sudfeld for Possible Return

While Bridgewater likely won the competition to back Goff already, Sudfeld’s injury makes the competition a foregone conclusion. Sudfeld went down in Saturday’s win over the Panthers, landing awkwardly after a run and leaving the field on a cart.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the veteran quarterback could “be out for a bit.”

As USA Today’s Jeff Risdon noted, Sudfeld suffered a hyperextended knee, which would likely keep him out for at least a month. That gives the Lions some options on Sudfeld’s future with the team, he noted.

“The most obvious is to waive Sudfeld with an injury designation,” Risdon wrote. “It’s the same move the team made with Saivion Smith and Denzel Mims recently. If Sudfeld clears waivers—which seems likely—he would revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list.”

If the Lions want to keep Sudfeld on the active roster after he recovers from the injury, they could opt to keep him on the final 53-man roster after the August 29 cutdown deadline and then immediately place him on injured reserve.

This option would put another player at risk of being picked up, Risdon added.

“There is some appeal to this option, as it makes for an easy way to clear a roster spot for any player whom the Lions might claim off waivers after Tuesday’s initial cutdown,” Risdon wrote. “Of course, it means another player on the roster bubble gets popped on Tuesday. That exposes someone at a more imperative roster position than a ‘break the glass’ emergency QB to being lost to another team.”