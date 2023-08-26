The Detroit Lions may no longer face a pressing decision at backup quarterback after veteran Nate Sudfeld’s injury on Friday paved the way for what one insider believes will be his likely release.

Sudfeld went into training camp as the No. 2 behind starter Jared Goff, but appeared to fall down the depth chart after the team signed veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater in August. Insiders predicted that the Lions could part ways with Sudfeld and hand the backup job to Bridgewater, but Sudfeld’s injury in the team’s August 25 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers may now put off that decision for a few more weeks.

Lions Expected to Release Sudfeld for Possible Return While Bridgewater likely won the competition to back Goff already, Sudfeld’s injury makes the competition a foregone conclusion. Sudfeld went down in Saturday’s win over the Panthers, landing awkwardly after a run and leaving the field on a cart. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the veteran quarterback could “be out for a bit.” As USA Today’s Jeff Risdon noted, Sudfeld suffered a hyperextended knee, which would likely keep him out for at least a month. That gives the Lions some options on Sudfeld’s future with the team, he noted. “The most obvious is to waive Sudfeld with an injury designation,” Risdon wrote. “It’s the same move the team made with Saivion Smith and Denzel Mims recently. If Sudfeld clears waivers—which seems likely—he would revert to the Lions’ injured reserve list.” Nate Sudfeld injury. Hard to see but comes down hard on left knee which could be bone bruise or meniscus. Worst case would be ACL. pic.twitter.com/gZUVADEfcU — Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) August 26, 2023 If the Lions want to keep Sudfeld on the active roster after he recovers from the injury, they could opt to keep him on the final 53-man roster after the August 29 cutdown deadline and then immediately place him on injured reserve. This option would put another player at risk of being picked up, Risdon added. “There is some appeal to this option, as it makes for an easy way to clear a roster spot for any player whom the Lions might claim off waivers after Tuesday’s initial cutdown,” Risdon wrote. “Of course, it means another player on the roster bubble gets popped on Tuesday. That exposes someone at a more imperative roster position than a ‘break the glass’ emergency QB to being lost to another team.”

Teddy Bridgewater Shines in Preseason Finale

Before Sudfeld entered Saturday’s game, Bridgewater had a sharp performance as he completed 13-of-22 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Antoine Green.

Campbell, who coached Bridgewater when they were both with the New Orleans Saints, said after the game that he was not surprised to see a strong performance from the veteran quarterback. Campell also gave a strong signal that Bridgewater had solidified his spot as No. 2, even if that won’t become official until later in the week.

“He’ll only get better the more he’s able to be around our system,” Campbell said, via the Detroit News. “Man, it was good to see. He was in a good spot, he was in a flow, he had great command of the offense. …I thought he made some big plays today.”