Rookie Lions RB Says He’s Ready to Play ‘Versatile’ Role This Season

“It’s something I’m used to – through high school, at Tech and at Bama. I’m pretty used to being used all around – learning all the routes and concepts.

“It’s cool.”

The Lions have hinted that Gibbs could also see a role in the third phase of the game, special teams.

Lions Rookie Earns Good Marks for Minicamp Performance

Gibbs turned heads with his performance at minicamp. Though the team was playing in a setting that favors the offense — players in shorts rather than full pads — Gibbs was still seen as a standout.

SI.com’s John Maakaron noted one play in particular where the rookie caught a pass and raced through the defense.

“After securing a reception from Jared Goff, Gibbs turned on the jets, scampering toward the end zone at full speed, providing a glimpse of the challenges he will cause opposing defensive coordinators,” Maakaron wrote.

The Lions have hinted that Gibbs could be used in a number of ways, including special teams. Despite new rules that discourage kickoff returns, Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said he would like to see Gibbs lining up deep on kicks to test opposing teams.

“In terms of Gibbs, I think again, it’s going to come down to kind of his role on offense and how we’re using him and all that,” Fipp said. “Obviously, he’s a weapon back there. He was a great college returner at Georgia Tech and Alabama, so I think that’s definitely a possibility that he does help us to some degree. To what level that is, whether that’s like part-time situationally or full-time, so there’s a lot of different options there with him.”