Rookie Lions RB Says He’s Ready to Play ‘Versatile’ Role This Season

Jahmyr Gibbs feels more than ready for the versatile role he expects to play in the Detroit Lions‘ offense this season.
The No. 12 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft saw plenty of usage through the team’s three-day minicamp, with some of his biggest plays coming in the passing game. Gibbs said he expects to make an impact in the rushing game and running routes, which has been a staple of his game dating back to high school.
“I love how they use me,” Gibbs said at the conclusion of Detroit’s minicamp.
“It’s something I’m used to – through high school, at Tech and at Bama. I’m pretty used to being used all around – learning all the routes and concepts.
“It’s cool.”
The Lions have hinted that Gibbs could also see a role in the third phase of the game, special teams.
Lions Rookie Earns Good Marks for Minicamp Performance
Gibbs turned heads with his performance at minicamp. Though the team was playing in a setting that favors the offense — players in shorts rather than full pads — Gibbs was still seen as a standout.
SI.com’s John Maakaron noted one play in particular where the rookie caught a pass and raced through the defense.
“After securing a reception from Jared Goff, Gibbs turned on the jets, scampering toward the end zone at full speed, providing a glimpse of the challenges he will cause opposing defensive coordinators,” Maakaron wrote.
The Lions have hinted that Gibbs could be used in a number of ways, including special teams. Despite new rules that discourage kickoff returns, Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said he would like to see Gibbs lining up deep on kicks to test opposing teams.
“In terms of Gibbs, I think again, it’s going to come down to kind of his role on offense and how we’re using him and all that,” Fipp said. “Obviously, he’s a weapon back there. He was a great college returner at Georgia Tech and Alabama, so I think that’s definitely a possibility that he does help us to some degree. To what level that is, whether that’s like part-time situationally or full-time, so there’s a lot of different options there with him.”
Jahmyr Gibbs Getting Used to NFL
Gibbs admitted that practices with the Lions are very different than what he experienced last season at Alabama, when players were wearing full pads and hitting every day.
“In the heat,” Gibbs recalled, via SI.com. “For two hours.”
But the rookie said he enjoys the pace of the professional game, which is a bit easier on the players.
“We get good work in,” Gibbs said. “They don’t try to kill us.”
Gibbs added that he’s had some help in adjusting to the NFL, with veteran running back David Montgomery working with him on routes. Though the two may be competing for touches this season, Gibbs said he’s glad to have the chance to work with his fellow back and develop some chemistry.
“I can see he’s a great person,” Gibbs said. “He comes to me to talk routes and plays – how he wants me to run them.
“It helps our chemistry, and it helps me get better.”