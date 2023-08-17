Lions Get Bad News on WR Jameson Williams After Hamstring Injury

It could be months before the Detroit Lions see wide receiver Jameson Williams on the field again.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on August 17 that Williams suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the preseason. The second-year wide receiver will already be out for the first six weeks of the season after the league suspended him for violating gambling rules, so the next time the Lions see him on the field could be at the end of October.

Rough Day for Lions

Wednesday was a difficult day for the Lions as both Williams and No. 1 receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with injuries during joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s website noted that St. Brown injured his lower leg when a defender fell on him during a 7-on-7 drill at the August 16 practice. He limped off the field and was tended to by the team’s medical staff.

Williams suffered an injury not long afterward, the report noted.