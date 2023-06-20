Lions WR Faces Growing Concern Over Shaky Performances, ‘Maturity’ Issues

The Detroit Lions had high hopes for wide receiver Jameson Williams when they snagged him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he failed to make much of an impression in an injury-shortened rookie season and the 22-year-old now faces growing questions as he heads into his second season.

Williams missed the first three months of the season as he completed rehab for a torn ACL, and failed to make much of an impression through six games as he made just one catch for 41 yards — though it was good for a touchdown. The Lions receiver will now miss the start of the coming season as he serves a six-game gambling suspension, which combined with some uneven performances in OTAs has raised some concerns for the coming season.

Jameson Williams Under Scrutiny

The Lions moved Williams along slowly in his rookie season, limiting his snaps over the final stretch of the season and gradually working him into the offense. There had been hopes that he could emerge as a major part of the passing game in 2023, but his gambling suspension will now keep him out until Week 7.

Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted some growing concerns about Williams, both physically and mentally.

“Obviously, the six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling rules puts a bit of a damper on expectations for Williams’ second year,” Reisman wrote. “The suspension will not only cost the team six games of Williams’ potential contributions, but it has also raised some questions about his maturity—some fair, some not so much.”

Jameson Williams says he wasn’t aware of the rule he violated. Says it took him by surprise. But he’s taking it on the chin and moving forward. “I’m not a gambler. I’m a football player.” pic.twitter.com/iGXEYMOaNl — Ben Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) May 25, 2023

The SB Nation writer added that Williams struggled at times through the team’s early practices, with quarterback Jared Goff growing visibly frustrated at times as he missed assignments.

“Beyond that, Williams’ game still looks a bit unrefined based on OTAs and minicamp,” Reisman wrote. “His chemistry with Goff is still clearly not there, there were issues with drops, and there are nuances to route running he’s still trying to learn.”

Williams also stirred up a minor controversy this offseason when he liked a tweet that suggested the Lions as a trade destination for quarterback Lamar Jackson, though both he and Goff have insisted there was no deeper meaning behind it and no tensions within the team.

Detroit Lions Legend Offers Help

Williams could have some help as he works to get his career back on track, with legendary Lions receiver Calvin Johnson saying publicly that he would like to mentor the young receiver. In an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s “Stoney and Jansen with Heather,” Johnson said he has been impressed with the talent he sees in Williams and wants to help him stay on track.