Lions QB Jared Goff Entering ‘Make-or-Break’ Season: Insider

The Detroit Lions have their quarterback depth chart etched in stone as training camp approaches, but one insider believes they could be facing a controversy as soon as next year depending on how starter Jared Goff fares in the upcoming season.

Goff turned in one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. But with just two seasons left on his contract, SI.com’s Christian Booher noted that the Lions could face a looming decision whether to hand Goff an extension or plan to turn over the reins to a new quarterback of the future.

Detroit Lions Must Make Decision on Quarterback

As Booher noted, Goff’s strong end to the 2022 season erased any lingering questions about whether he might just be a bridge quarterback as the team seeks a permanent starter. The Lions must now determine whether to lock him down for longer than the next two seasons, Booher noted.

“The veteran will be under pressure to lead the Lions to fulfill their high expectations,” he wrote. “If he can lead the team to the playoffs and perhaps a postseason win, he should land an extension. However, struggles could force Detroit to look elsewhere.

“This upcoming season is a pivotal one for Goff and the future of the Lions at the quarterback position.”

There are already some rumblings that rookie Hendon Hooker could eventually challenge for the starting job. Though the former Tennessee quarterback is entering what head coach Dan Campbell called a “redshirt” season while he recovers from a torn ACL, Hooker has earned good reviews from the coaching staff and is expected to take on a bigger role next season.

Detroit #Lions head coach Dan Campbell says Jared Goff is a better QB now than he was with the #Rams: “He hung in there, and I think what you're seeing is a guy who just put his head down and worked on what he could, tried to improve on what he could, and now his confidence is… pic.twitter.com/g5pt3g2Kbv — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 6, 2023

NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal believes Hooker could have the chance to compete on an even footing with Goff by next season.

“The Lions needed to upgrade their backup quarterback situation and did so with third-round pick Hendon Hooker,” Rosenthal wrote. “Give Hooker a year before he’s challenging Jared Goff for playing time.”

High Hopes for Jared Goff

The Lions may have already laid the groundwork for Goff’s contract extension. General manager Brad Holmes said in a May 2 appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s “The Stoney & Jansen Show” that the team had spoken with Goff’s representation, but did not say how far the process was moving.

“We’ve had dialogue there,” Holmes said. “We’ve had dialogue with his agent, and we’re in a good place right now.”

SI.com’s Conor Orr believes Goff is headed for a deal that would eclipse the $40 million annual average the New York Giants gave to quarterback Daniel Jones, predicting that Goff was headed to another strong performance in 2023 and likely a contract extension before the season ends.

“He is going to throw for at least 28 touchdowns and 4,400 yards. Whether or not the Lions want to keep him long-term, he’s going to make a lot of money in 2024,” Orr wrote. “Goff is 28 and just rounding into the best years of his career. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions move to extend him midseason, especially if he’s playing well.”