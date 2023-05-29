Lions QB Jared Goff Turns Heads After Struggling at OTAs

The Detroit Lions may not be headed for a quarterback controversy anytime soon, but starter Jared Goff did attract some attention as he struggled in OTAs this week.

As John Maakaron of SI.com’s All Lions noted, Goff was the team’s “dud” at the start of voluntary practices on May 25 he struggled to connect with receivers during drills that traditionally favor the offense. Goff’s job doesn’t appear to be in any danger, but some insiders have predicted that rookie Hendon Hooker could eventually challenge for the starting job by next year.

Jared Goff, Offense Disjointed to Start OTAs

As Maakaron noted, Goff seemed to have a difficult time establishing a rhythm with the Lions’ wide receivers during drills, routinely overthrowing them in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

“There were opportunities for deep plays to running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wideouts Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds. But, the passes were overthrown, and did not have enough air underneath them to give the receiver an opportunity to pull down the reception,” he wrote.

Backup Nate Sudfield showed a much stronger command of the offense, though ended on a down note as he threw an interception.

“On Thursday, the veteran backup showcased deep ball accuracy and zip on the majority of his passes,” Maakaron wrote. “He led the team well during a simulated drive, connecting with multiple receivers.”

Goff is the unquestioned starter heading into the season, with Sudfeld settled into a role as No. 2 and the rookie Hooker taking what head coach Dan Campbell called a “redshirt year” while recovering from a torn ACL. But NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal believes the former Tennessee quarterback has the potential to grow into a starter and could make a bid to become Detroit’s starter in 2024.

#Lions rookie Hendon Hooker has been taking in everything from Jared Goff and absorbing the playbook. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/LEgCn3eea6 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 26, 2023

“The Lions needed to upgrade their backup quarterback situation and did so with third-round pick Hendon Hooker,” Rosenthal wrote. “Give Hooker a year before he’s challenging Jared Goff for playing time.”

While he recovers from the injury, Hooker has also been leaning on Goff to help him learn the ropes in the NFL.

“Essentially, he’s an amazing quarterback,” Hooker said, via NFL.com. “Just continuing to learn from him and watch him, watching his footwork, watching how he directs traffic, when he’s in the huddle, just taking command of the total offense. It’s amazing to see him operate, and one day I hope to be on that level and operate as efficient as he does.”

Lions Looking to Lock Down Jared Goff