Lions Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl Guard to Giants in Free Agency: Insider

The Detroit Lions have worked hard through the draft and free agency to build up an offensive line that now ranks among the league’s best, but could be facing a big subtraction this offseason.

Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson has reached the end of his rookie contract and is set to hit free agency, with a report claiming that the New York Giants could have plans to land him. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that Jackson is one of the top free agents on New York’s list this offseason.

“Detroit Lions left guard Jonah Jackson and Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter, in particular, are among the top-tier free agents at those positions that the Giants like, sources at the NFL Combine say,” Leonard reported.

Giants Eyeing Top Lions Guard

Leonard reported that the Giants have a lot to improve on their offensive line, with nearly every spot in need of an upgrade.

“[Giants general manager Joe Schoen] needs a starting left and right guard,” Leonard wrote. “He needs to fix or find his starting right tackle. He needs a reliable, backup swing tackle. And he needs better reserves.”

From Indianapolis: Lions guard Jonah Jackson & Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter are among the top-tier free agents the Giants like at two premium positions they have made priorities, per sources. More @NYDNSports-> https://t.co/nb5WFG2kCE — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 2, 2024

“So he has to land at least one big fish in free agency and add more O-line talent in the draft, and he knows it.”

Others believe that Jackson could be the “big fish” that Schoen is after this offseason. Pro Football Network writer Dallas Robinson predicted in a February 22 article that the Giants would sign Jackson to boost their league-worst sack rate in 2023.

“Both tackle spots and center are spoken for in New York, but guard can be addressed,” Robinson wrote. “Detroit, already spending heavily on OL, may be unable to afford Jonah Jackson. But the Giants could use a veteran guard like Jackson, who should be comfortable in any scheme after playing in Ben Johnson’s creative Lions offense.”

Lions Facing ‘Toughest’ Decision on Jonah Jackson

The Lions could have a chance to keep Jackson beyond the conclusion of his rookie deal, but it may be costly. Morgan Cannon of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit predicted that Detroit’s “toughest decision” this offseason will be whether to pay for Jackson’s next deal.

Cannon noted that the Lions already have a lot invested in their offensive line, with left tackle Taylor Decker carrying a $19 million cap hit in 2024 and center Frank Ragnow with a $12.8 million cap hit.

The Lions are also expected to hand Penei Sewell a big extension within the next year, while quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are also set for new contracts north of $100 million.

“From Jackson’s perspective, he is 27 years old and coming off of a third-round rookie contract,” Cannon wrote. “In most cases, this is the time for a player to strike while the iron is hot. There may be a team out there that is looking to upgrade their left guard spot, and if they have plenty of money to throw at the problem, the Lions may quickly find themselves out of the running to retain Jackson’s services.”