The Detroit Lions made some big moves in free agency last offseason in an attempt to rebuild their struggling secondary, but the efforts ultimately fell flat when both of their marquee additions were lost to major injuries.

A new report suggests the Lions and general manager Brad Holmes will try again this year, taking aim at one of the league’s top free-agent cornerbacks. ESPN’s Matt Bowen suggested destinations for all 50 of the top free agents, connecting the Lions to veteran Kendall Fuller.

Lions Could ‘Boost’ Entire Secondary With Signing

Bowen noted that Fuller, the 29-year-old who spent the last four seasons with the Washington Commanders and is coming off a $40-million contract, would be a good fit for Detroit. He predicted that Fuller would help elevate a secondary that was still among the league’s worst despite efforts to bring in new talent in the offseason.

“The Lions allowed 247.4 passing yards per game last season, sixth most in the league,” Bowen wrote. “But bringing in a perimeter corner like Fuller could boost the whole profile of the Detroit secondary. With 16 career interceptions (10 in his past four years with Washington) and the savvy technique to play both man and zone, Fuller is a good fit for Aaron Glenn’s system.”

The Lions have valued versatility in their defensive backs, which could make Fuller a logical target. He could be expensive, however, with Sportrac predicting he will land a three-year deal for $42.3 million in free agency.

Market value for CB Kendall Fuller entering free agency (per @Spotrac).#Titans pic.twitter.com/DgNnkTusxa — Tommy R. Callahan III (@yalltitanup) February 20, 2024

Fuller made five interceptions over the last two seasons, taking two back for touchdowns in 2022. He also made a combined 131 tackles during that time.

The Lions brought in two big-name free agents last offseason, signing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but both were hit by injuries and made little impact on the season.

Other Possible Additions for the Lions

While other insiders believe the Lions will make some moves to boost the secondary this offseason, there are a range of opinions on exactly who the team could target. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested that Detroit could make a run at cornerback Ronald Darby, noting that the veteran still has a lot to bring to the table.

Ballentine suggested that Darby could be a more affordable option given his age.

“There are some concerns that will likely depress Darby’s market. He’s 30 years old, and he’s had two ACL tears in his career,” Ballentine wrote. “But none of that seemed to hurt him this season.