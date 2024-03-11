Lions Named Top Landing Spot for Former Defensive Player of the Year

The Detroit Lions are in need of some help at cornerback this offseason, and an outlet suggests they could take aim at a former Defensive Player of the Year now in the twilight of his career.

Pro Football Focus named the Lions as a top potential landing spot for free agent Stephon Gilmore, who is headed back to the open market after one season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions have three cornerbacks — Jerry Jacobs, Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey — headed to free agency and are expected to make some additions for a unit that struggled at times.

Lions Advised to Target ‘High-Level’ Cornerback

As PFF noted, Gilmore would be a good fit for Detroit’s scheme and would bring a high-level addition to a secondary that struggled at times last season. The outlet noted that the Kansas City Chiefs could also be in contention for the 33-year-old.

“Here, we highlight two teams that like to play press-man coverage, made their respective conference championship game, and could use the help at cornerback (especially if L’Jarius Sneed is traded),” PFF noted. “These are simple fits for Gilmore, who is still playing at a high level.”

Gilmore is coming off a season where he made 68 total tackles with two interceptions and 13 passes defended.

Other insiders see Detroit as a good fit for Gilmore. Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press suggested he would be a strong addition to the secondary and would likely welcome the idea of playing with his brother, Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore.

“Long been considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even taking home a Defensive Player of the Year in addition to his two All-Pros and five Pro Bowls, and delivered a solid 2023 season for the NFC East-winning Cowboys,” Ramsey wrote. “Though he is in the final years of his career, he still showed he can be a No. 1 corner with championship pedigree.”

Lions Bring Back Veteran Corner on Team-Friendly Deal

While the Lions could still pursue a player like Gilmore, they already began addressing needs in the secondary by re-signing veteran Emmanuel Moseley. He had initially joined the Lions last offseason, but missed the beginning of the season while recovering from a torn ACL and then suffered another season-ending injury in his first game back, tearing the ACL on his opposite leg.

As SI.com’s Christian Booher reported, the Lions were able to bring Moseley back on a team-friendly deal. After signing on a one-year, $6 million deal last off-season, Moseley returned on another one-year deal worth a total of $2.875 million with $1 million in guaranteed money.

The Lions have taken other measures to improve the secondary, hiring veteran coach Deshea Townsend as their defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Townsend said he wants to motivate all the players to be their best.

“When I get in the room, I tell the young guys, it’s your job to take the starters’ job, and the starters, it’s your job to hold them off,” Townsend said, via the Detroit Free Press. “And, that’s the same way in coaching. You got to make sure you’re doing your best at every opportunity, you have to prove yourself daily and I wouldn’t expect anything different from myself that I expect from them.”