Lions’ Recent 2nd-Round Pick Could Lose Roster Spot to UDFA: Report

The Detroit Lions could have a roster battle brewing at defensive line, and a former second-round pick could end up being a casualty come the end of the summer.
Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire published an early production of the final 53-man roster in Detroit, predicting that Levi Onwuzurike could face a fight to keep his position — if he’s cleared to play from the back injuries that have derailed his early career. Onwuzurike missed all of last season and continues to rehab from back surgery, but Risdon noted that even if healthy he could still find himself on the outside of the roster bubble.
Detroit Lions Have Tough Decision on Former Second-Rounder
Risdon noted that the Lions are set at the top of the roster, with Alim McNeill and Christian Covington likely locked in as starters. He added that Brodric Martin and Isaiah Buggs will likely back up the pair, and the fifth and final spot is where the summer could get interesting.
“If the team opts to keep five DTs on the active roster, a battle between Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike (if cleared to play) and UDFA rookies Chris Smith and Cory Durden figures to be highly competitive in training camp and preseason,” Risdon wrote.
Onwuzurike has had a disappointing career, appearing in 16 games in his rookie season and making a total of 35 tackles with one sack. Though he has been working his way back from back surgery, Onwuzurike faces an uncertain future.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he first wants to see Onwuzurike get his health back on track before worrying about what he can do on the field.
“The only thing I hope for Levi — and that’s first and foremost — looking forward to him getting a chance to come back and play,” Glenn said, via MLive.com. “But man, it’s the health of that player, cause when you’re dealing with a back, that’s just a thing you have to be sure with. … The first thing I’m thinking about, I’m not thinking about the player playing. I’m thinking about the player being healthy. And then if he plays, that’s just icing on top.”
There could be some positive signs for Onwuzurike’s recovery. Risdon shared a video on Twitter from the team’s practice on June 8, noting that the defensive lineman looks as quick as he had before his injury.
Big Opportunity for Detroit Lions’ Rookies
With Onwuzurike’s availability for the coming year still in question, undrafted rookies Durden and Smith could have an opportunity to make the final 53-man roster. Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted in a pre-draft report that Durden showed some strong potential during four seasons at Florida State and one at NC State, but still has some work to make it in the NFL.
“Overall, Durden flashes disruptive qualities when all cylinders are firing, but he needs to improve his overall consistency to warrant an extended look in the NFL,” Brugler wrote.
Risdon added for Lions Wire that Smith was efficient in his one season at Notre Dame after transferring from Harvard.
“His best quality is his ability to finish under control and with power,” Risdon wrote. “Notre Dame didn’t log him for a single missed tackle, and in his three seasons at Harvard the Crimson had Smith for just one missed tackle. He wraps well and uses his reach to corral ball carriers and occasionally the opposing QB (5.5 sacks in 42 career college games).”