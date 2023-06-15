Lions’ Recent 2nd-Round Pick Could Lose Roster Spot to UDFA: Report

Detroit Lions Have Tough Decision on Former Second-Rounder

Risdon noted that the Lions are set at the top of the roster, with Alim McNeill and Christian Covington likely locked in as starters. He added that Brodric Martin and Isaiah Buggs will likely back up the pair, and the fifth and final spot is where the summer could get interesting.

“If the team opts to keep five DTs on the active roster, a battle between Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike (if cleared to play) and UDFA rookies Chris Smith and Cory Durden figures to be highly competitive in training camp and preseason,” Risdon wrote.

Onwuzurike has had a disappointing career, appearing in 16 games in his rookie season and making a total of 35 tackles with one sack. Though he has been working his way back from back surgery, Onwuzurike faces an uncertain future.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he first wants to see Onwuzurike get his health back on track before worrying about what he can do on the field.

“The only thing I hope for Levi — and that’s first and foremost — looking forward to him getting a chance to come back and play,” Glenn said, via MLive.com. “But man, it’s the health of that player, cause when you’re dealing with a back, that’s just a thing you have to be sure with. … The first thing I’m thinking about, I’m not thinking about the player playing. I’m thinking about the player being healthy. And then if he plays, that’s just icing on top.”

There could be some positive signs for Onwuzurike’s recovery. Risdon shared a video on Twitter from the team’s practice on June 8, noting that the defensive lineman looks as quick as he had before his injury.

Took this video of Levi Onwuzurike at Lions practice yesterday. He's 91, goes through the drill here after Christian Covington.

We get asked about him hourly by fans. This is as good as he's moved since he got hurt on the 1st contact rep of '22 training camp. pic.twitter.com/HVGw6mVAyT — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) June 8, 2023

Big Opportunity for Detroit Lions’ Rookies

With Onwuzurike’s availability for the coming year still in question, undrafted rookies Durden and Smith could have an opportunity to make the final 53-man roster. Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted in a pre-draft report that Durden showed some strong potential during four seasons at Florida State and one at NC State, but still has some work to make it in the NFL.

“Overall, Durden flashes disruptive qualities when all cylinders are firing, but he needs to improve his overall consistency to warrant an extended look in the NFL,” Brugler wrote.

Risdon added for Lions Wire that Smith was efficient in his one season at Notre Dame after transferring from Harvard.

“His best quality is his ability to finish under control and with power,” Risdon wrote. “Notre Dame didn’t log him for a single missed tackle, and in his three seasons at Harvard the Crimson had Smith for just one missed tackle. He wraps well and uses his reach to corral ball carriers and occasionally the opposing QB (5.5 sacks in 42 career college games).”