Ex-Lions OL Finds New Home After Being Released in Training Camp

After losing his spot on the Detroit Lions following a rough training camp, offensive lineman Logan Stenberg has found another chance with a new team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed the former fourth-round pick to their practice squad, adding depth to their line. Stenberg had been with the Lions since 2020 and started two games last season, but was surpassed in training camp and waived on August 10.

Logan Stenberg Fell Down Depth Chart in Detroit

Though Stenberg had an important role with the Lions at the start season, he was pulled out of the starting lineup amid some high-profile miscues.

Logan Stenberg in 2018 & 2019: 601 Pass-block snaps

0 Sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/7J0TWFqjfU — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Stenberg struggled when placed into the starting lineup last season in place of the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Stenberg was flagged for back-to-back false start penalties on the opening drive in the September 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, then continued to struggle. As SI.com’s Christian Booher noted, Stenberg received a 25.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus and a zero in pass-blocking.

Stenberg struggled again in training camp this summer and was released before the start of the preseason. As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire reported, Stenberg saw a pair of rookie linemen surpass him on the depth chart prior to his release.

“He’d been repping all of training camp with the final group of offensive linemen,” Risdon wrote. “Stenberg had fallen behind, among others, fifth-round rookie Colby Sorsdal and undrafted rookie Brad Cecil in the training camp pecking order.”

Logan Stenberg in 2018 & 2019: 601 Pass-block snaps

0 Sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/7J0TWFqjfU — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Stenberg’s release during training camp was not a surprise to many. Risdon had previously reported that he continued to struggle with penalties during practices, a habit that had been with him since college.

“Perhaps the most telling moment came in Sunday’s unpadded walkthrough,” Risdon wrote. “Playing left guard on the third unit, Stenberg quite obviously held reserve DT Benito Jones on a run play. Preventable penalties have been a major issue for Stenberg dating back to his college days at Kentucky, when he led the nation in penalties as a senior. He’s not grown out of that despite years of NFL coaching.”

Buccaneers Need Line Depth

As River Wells of USA Today’s BucsWire noted, Tampa had an open spot on their practice squad after releasing offensive lineman John Molchon earlier in the week. Stenberg, who had a short stint with the Chicago Bears after leaving the Lions, had visited Tampa for a workout and now earned a spot on the practice squad.

The Buccaneers have looked sharp on offense through the first two games, especially Sunday’s win over the Bears. The offense totaled 437 yards in the game, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing for 317 yards and a touchdown and running back Rachaad White running for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions have been sharp on offense, though struggled on defense as they gave up 28.5 points per game through the first two games of the year. After knocking off the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, the Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime to fall to 1-1.

Stenberg could have a chance to see his former team very soon. The Buccaneers host the Lions on October 15.