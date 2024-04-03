The Detroit Lions will be keeping backup tight end Brock Wright for the next three years, matching the offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers for the restricted free agent.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on April 3 that the Lions matched the three-year, $12 million offer that the 49ers had sent to Wright. ESPN added that $6 million of the contract was guaranteed, locking down the veteran tight end for the near future.

Source: The #Lions have decided to match the 3-year, $12M offer to RFA TE Brock Wright from the #49ers. pic.twitter.com/a79l63YON6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

The Lions had tendered Wright a one-year, $2.985 million contract that gave them the right of first refusal if the 25-year-old tight end had gotten an offer sheet. Wright signed the larger offer sheet from the 49ers, giving the Lions five days to decide whether to match it or let him go to their conference rival. The Lions ultimately decided to give Wright a raise in order to keep him.

Lions Keep Tight End Room Intact Wright has been a steady presence in the tight end room since joining the Lions in 2021, making 43 total catches for 424 yards with seven touchdowns over three seasons. He served as the primary backup to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta last season, making 13 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. Wright also made a big impact in the playoffs, catching a 29-yard touchdown in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that put the Lions in the NFC title game. But he later broke his forearm in the game and missed the team’s loss to the 49ers the following week. Wright has also been a regular on special teams, playing 456 total snaps over three seasons. As ESPN noted, the 49ers likely had a significant role planned for Wright had the Lions not chosen to match the offer sheet. “The 49ers targeted Wright as a possible replacement for Charlie Woerner as their No. 2 tight end, behind starter George Kittle, after Woerner signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons,” the report noted.

Sam LaPorta’s Breakout Season

Wright will likely return to his role as the backup to LaPorta, who set both league and franchise records in his rookie season. His 86 receptions were the most ever for a Lions tight end and also a league record for all rookie tight ends. LaPorta finished the season with 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

In an interview with Fox 2’s Dan Miller on November 9, LaPorta said the team placed high expectations on him early in his career.

“[The Lions] didn’t really allow me to be a rookie,” LaPorta told Miller. “Right away, they kinda just threw me into the fire, which is a good thing for the team and for my own individual performance.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell added that LaPorta is more than just a pass-catcher, praising his ability to contribute to the offense in other areas.

“He’s really just taken off in the things that he’s able to do,” Campbell said, via The Athletic. “What he brings to the table, his blitz ability, his coverage ability, the fits in the run game, all of that.”