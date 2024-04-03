The Detroit Lions will be keeping backup tight end Brock Wright for the next three years, matching the offer sheet from the San Francisco 49ers for the restricted free agent.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on April 3 that the Lions matched the three-year, $12 million offer that the 49ers had sent to Wright. ESPN added that $6 million of the contract was guaranteed, locking down the veteran tight end for the near future.
The Lions had tendered Wright a one-year, $2.985 million contract that gave them the right of first refusal if the 25-year-old tight end had gotten an offer sheet. Wright signed the larger offer sheet from the 49ers, giving the Lions five days to decide whether to match it or let him go to their conference rival. The Lions ultimately decided to give Wright a raise in order to keep him.
Sam LaPorta’s Breakout Season
Wright will likely return to his role as the backup to LaPorta, who set both league and franchise records in his rookie season. His 86 receptions were the most ever for a Lions tight end and also a league record for all rookie tight ends. LaPorta finished the season with 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.
In an interview with Fox 2’s Dan Miller on November 9, LaPorta said the team placed high expectations on him early in his career.
“[The Lions] didn’t really allow me to be a rookie,” LaPorta told Miller. “Right away, they kinda just threw me into the fire, which is a good thing for the team and for my own individual performance.”
Lions head coach Dan Campbell added that LaPorta is more than just a pass-catcher, praising his ability to contribute to the offense in other areas.
“He’s really just taken off in the things that he’s able to do,” Campbell said, via The Athletic. “What he brings to the table, his blitz ability, his coverage ability, the fits in the run game, all of that.”