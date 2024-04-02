Lions Predicted to Add Speedy WR as Sidekick to Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Detroit Lions had one of the league’s most effective passing attacks last season behind shifty receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and breakout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

The team could add another speedy weapon in a few weeks, one insider speculates. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicted that the Lions will grab Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in this month’s NFL Draft, adding one of the fastest receiving prospects and a strong complement to St. Brown.

“How about another nifty separator for Ben Johnson and Co. to deploy in Detroit? McConkey and St. Brown would be a blast together with the Lions,” Trapasso predicted.

Ladd McConkey Praised for Polished Game

Though NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein pegged McConkey as a second-round pick, the Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick and may not pass up his combination of skill and athleticism. McConkey ran a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash, tied for the sixth-best time among all receiving prospects.

Zierlein praised McConkey’s footwork and body control, noting that he had an “advanced feel for leverage” and enough top-end speed to get past cornerbacks.

“McConkey’s 2023 injuries might have slowed the draft conversation about him, but his route polish, athleticism and ability to uncover over the first two levels could make him a productive slot receiver as a Day 2 pickup,” Zierlein wrote.

McConkey has also earned good reviews from scouts, with one league scouting director telling Zierlein that he puts in a lot of work in the film room.

“Really smart,” the scouting director said. “You can tell he watches a ton of tape with how good he is at picking up on how to attack guys he’s facing.”

Lions Have Opening at Wide Receiver

The Lions lost some key production from their wide receiving corps when veteran Josh Reynolds left in free agency to join the Denver Broncos. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported, Reynolds agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, losing a trusted and familiar target for quarterback Jared Goff.

“Reynolds was the Lions’ third-leading receiver last season with 608 yards and five touchdowns on 40 catches,” Birkett wrote. “He played with Goff in 2017-20 with the Los Angeles Rams, and joined the Lions’ midseason in 2021 as a waiver claim from the Tennessee Titans.”

The Lions will also likely look to third-year wide receiver Jameson Williams to take on a bigger role after two shortened seasons. He missed the majority of his rookie season while recovering from an injury, then was suspended for the first four games on the 2023 season for violating the league’s gambling rules.

Williams finished the season with 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of the team’s most effective deep threats. The Lions also schemed other ways to get the ball into the hands of the speedster, with Williams taking three carries for 29 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Lions have other pieces of their passing game in place already. The second-year LaPorta, who made 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, will likely continue playing an important role in the passing game, especially in the red zone.