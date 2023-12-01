The Detroit Lions found a breakout preseason star in Dylan Drummond, but the rookie wide receiver’s star faded during the season and the team parted ways with him this week.

The Lions announced that they released the undrafted free agent from the practice squad on November 29, making room for veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy to rejoin the practice squad. Drummond had made a name for himself with some strong performances in training camp and the preseason, and almost immediately found a chance with a new team after leaving Detroit.

Dylan Drummond Impressed in the Summer

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, Drummond flashed his skill in the preseason with nine receptions for 87 yards. He showed off an ability to get open out of the slot and had some versatility as a return specialist, but failed to make the final 53-man roster and then fell behind Daurice Fountain and Maurice Alexander on the practice squad.

Drummond did appear in one game this season for the Lions, but made little impact as he appeared in just five offensive snaps and three special teams stats and did not amass any stats.

When the Lions had a chance to bring back a more proven veteran, Drummond lost his spot on the practice squad.