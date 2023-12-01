The Detroit Lions found a breakout preseason star in Dylan Drummond, but the rookie wide receiver’s star faded during the season and the team parted ways with him this week.
The Lions announced that they released the undrafted free agent from the practice squad on November 29, making room for veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy to rejoin the practice squad. Drummond had made a name for himself with some strong performances in training camp and the preseason, and almost immediately found a chance with a new team after leaving Detroit.
Dylan Drummond Impressed in the Summer
As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, Drummond flashed his skill in the preseason with nine receptions for 87 yards. He showed off an ability to get open out of the slot and had some versatility as a return specialist, but failed to make the final 53-man roster and then fell behind Daurice Fountain and Maurice Alexander on the practice squad.
Drummond did appear in one game this season for the Lions, but made little impact as he appeared in just five offensive snaps and three special teams stats and did not amass any stats.
When the Lions had a chance to bring back a more proven veteran, Drummond lost his spot on the practice squad.
“On Wednesday, the Lions signed veteran wideout Tom Kennedy to the practice squad and released Drummond to make room,” Risdon wrote. “Kennedy returned after being waived/injured over the summer, ironically a situation that presented Drummond with a bigger opportunity. A free agency visit early in the week convinced the Lions to sign Kennedy and let Drummond go.”
Kennedy first joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, making 14 total receptions for 195 yards over the course of three seasons. Kennedy was back in training camp this summer but was waived in August with an injury settlement, CBS Sports.
The move will add some proven depth to an offense that has struggled with turnovers over the course of the last two games. After a Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he is confident the team will get back on track.
“I know what it looks like, and we’ve been good enough out there, but I’m not panicked,” via NFL.com. “We got the right guys who know how to play. We’re going to clean some things up, and we’ll have six (games) to go when we get back. And the fight is on now. I mean, they think these are going to be some cruise control. We’re going to have to fight and scratch and fight and claw for everything, man. We have to. That’s the type of team we are. That’s where we’re at.”
NFC Team Swoops In
It didn’t take Drummond long to find a new team, joining the New York Giants one day after his release from Detroit. USA Today’s Giants Wire reported that the team signed Drummond to their practice squad on Thursday.
The Giants announced that they had released linebacker Oshane Ximinies from the practice squad in a corresponding move.