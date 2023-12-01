“On Wednesday, the Lions signed veteran wideout Tom Kennedy to the practice squad and released Drummond to make room,” Risdon wrote. “Kennedy returned after being waived/injured over the summer, ironically a situation that presented Drummond with a bigger opportunity. A free agency visit early in the week convinced the Lions to sign Kennedy and let Drummond go.”

Kennedy first joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019, making 14 total receptions for 195 yards over the course of three seasons. Kennedy was back in training camp this summer but was waived in August with an injury settlement, CBS Sports.

The move will add some proven depth to an offense that has struggled with turnovers over the course of the last two games. After a Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he is confident the team will get back on track.

“I know what it looks like, and we’ve been good enough out there, but I’m not panicked,” via NFL.com. “We got the right guys who know how to play. We’re going to clean some things up, and we’ll have six (games) to go when we get back. And the fight is on now. I mean, they think these are going to be some cruise control. We’re going to have to fight and scratch and fight and claw for everything, man. We have to. That’s the type of team we are. That’s where we’re at.”

NFC Team Swoops In

It didn’t take Drummond long to find a new team, joining the New York Giants one day after his release from Detroit. USA Today’s Giants Wire reported that the team signed Drummond to their practice squad on Thursday.

The Giants announced that they had released linebacker Oshane Ximinies from the practice squad in a corresponding move.