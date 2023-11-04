Lions Part Ways With Veteran RB Days After Signing Him

The Detroit Lions continue their roster shuffle at running back, parting ways with veteran Devine Ozigbo just a few days after signing him to the active roster.

The Lions had signed the 27-year-old ahead of their Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but released him on November 2. As SI.com’s John Maakaron reported, his release could signal that lead running back David Montgomery could be close to returning from a rib injury that has kept him out of the last two games.

Lions Making Moves at Running Back

Ozigbo had been on Detroit’s practice squad but was elevated to appear in two games before being signed to the active roster. He made three appearances total, taking three carries for five yards and making one catch for 8 yards in the team’s October 15 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As SI.com noted, Ozigbo appeared in two snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams in Monday’s win over the Raiders.

The Lions made a pair of roster moves today–including one that suggests David Montgomery's return could be imminent.@DetroitOnLion with the details: https://t.co/DMNeGA3mD2 — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) November 2, 2023

In releasing Ozigbo, the Lions signed linebacker Trevor Nowaske to the 53-man roster. The second-year linebacker was on Detroit’s practice squad last year, but Maakaron noted he had a strong showing in the preseason with seven tackles and a pass defense.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Nowaske said at the time, via SI.com. “I know it’s an uphill battle from here, being undrafted. I’m happy I could go out there and contribute but there’s still a lot more than can be done.”