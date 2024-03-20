Romeo Okwara played an important role as a depth player for the Detroit Lions last season and appeared to have a path to a new team in free agency, but the veteran defensive instead decided to hang up his cleats.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram on March 19 to announce his retirement from the NFL, saying he was happy to have the play in the NFL for eight seasons including four with his brother, Julian, in Detroit.

“After some introspection and meditation I have decided to step away from the NFL,” Okwara wrote.

“The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the greater of 18 years, 8 of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level,” he added. “4 of those with my brother. The experiences, friendships, and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches, and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives!” Romeo Okwara Sends Message to Detroit After starting his career with the New York Giants in 2016, Okwara joined the Lions in 2018 and spent six seasons in Detroit. He made a strong first impression, starting 14 games in his first season while making 7.5 sacks. Okwara went on to have a career-best season in 2020, making 44 total tackles with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Though the veteran defensive end saw his role diminish in recent seasons, he remained an important depth piece for Detroit’s defensive line and on special teams. Okwara also gained a reputation as one of the league’s top foreign-born players. As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard noted, Okwara’s 23.0 career sacks rank as the fourth most for a Nigerian-born player. In his retirement message, Okwara thanked the Lions for taking a chance on him as a free agent six years ago. “My heart is forever with you and the city of Detroit,” he wrote. Okwara’s announcement came as something of a surprise as he was expected to generate some interest in free agency. SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi suggested that he could be a target for the Buffalo Bills, who were in need of depth at defensive line after the departure of Leonard Floyd in free agency. Lions Make Moves at Defensive Line

Before Okwara’s retirement announcement, the Lions had been busy addressing their defense line in free agency. The team signed former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, a move that earned some praise from SI.com.

Writer Gilbert Manzano noted that the Lions made efforts to bolster their struggling secondary, including a trade that brought cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also pointed out the team’s moves to improve their defensive line.