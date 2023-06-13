Lions Rookie WR in Hot Water With Coach After Practice Mishap

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Antoine Green had his “welcome to the NFL” moment at the team’s practice this week.

On the same day that the seventh-round pick sliced up the Lions defense for a long gain, he also got an “earful” from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after missing his assignment on another play. Green is expected to compete for snaps in a talented wide receiver group, but could have an early opportunity to make an impact this coming season.

Highs and Lows for Lions Rookie

As John Maakaron of SI.com reported, Green turned in a memorable play at practice on June 12 as he connected with rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez during 7-on-7 drills.

“To conclude the period, wideout Antoine Green found himself wide open in the flat, and completely tricked the defense, which had shifted to the left. The seventh-round pick proceeded to get open,” Maakaron wrote.

Closing out our 2023 #NFLDraft with Antoine Green! pic.twitter.com/00DoWuaLcw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2023

But it was not all smooth for Green, who later found himself in some hot water for a mistake during red-zone drills.

“Green heard the ire of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who loudly expressed frustration at the rookie lining up incorrectly in the red zone,” Maakaron wrote.

Big Opportunity for Antoine Green

Despite the misstep in OTAs this week, Green could have the chance to make an early impact with the Lions as fellow receiver Jameson Williams will start the season on a six-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling. The team also parted ways with receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill as part of the same gambling probe, giving Green even more of a chance to find a spot in the rotation.

Coming into the NFL Draft, Green had gained some buzz for his speed and ability to stretch defenses at North Carolina. Prior to the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pegged Green as an “intriguing” prospect though admitted that he would not be a lock to make an NFL roster in his rookie season.