Lions Rookie WR in Hot Water With Coach After Practice Mishap

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Antoine Green had his “welcome to the NFL” moment at the team’s practice this week.
On the same day that the seventh-round pick sliced up the Lions defense for a long gain, he also got an “earful” from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson after missing his assignment on another play. Green is expected to compete for snaps in a talented wide receiver group, but could have an early opportunity to make an impact this coming season.
Highs and Lows for Lions Rookie
As John Maakaron of SI.com reported, Green turned in a memorable play at practice on June 12 as he connected with rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez during 7-on-7 drills.
“To conclude the period, wideout Antoine Green found himself wide open in the flat, and completely tricked the defense, which had shifted to the left. The seventh-round pick proceeded to get open,” Maakaron wrote.
But it was not all smooth for Green, who later found himself in some hot water for a mistake during red-zone drills.
“Green heard the ire of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who loudly expressed frustration at the rookie lining up incorrectly in the red zone,” Maakaron wrote.
Big Opportunity for Antoine Green
Despite the misstep in OTAs this week, Green could have the chance to make an early impact with the Lions as fellow receiver Jameson Williams will start the season on a six-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling. The team also parted ways with receivers Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill as part of the same gambling probe, giving Green even more of a chance to find a spot in the rotation.
Coming into the NFL Draft, Green had gained some buzz for his speed and ability to stretch defenses at North Carolina. Prior to the draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pegged Green as an “intriguing” prospect though admitted that he would not be a lock to make an NFL roster in his rookie season.
“Green’s size and deep-ball success make him a more intriguing Day 3 prospect than the overall production and skill set might suggest,” Zierlein wrote. “Like most vertical specialists, he’s not going to shake man coverage on intermediate routes, but he has decent hands and consistently finds himself overtaking deep coverage with his build-up speed. He might find himself fighting for a spot on a practice squad or the back end of a roster.”
Green said he hopes for the chance to show off his multiple talents with the Lions, expanding beyond the role he played in his last season at North Carolina as mostly a deep-ball specialist.
“I wanna be able to do it all. Our offense at UNC, I was a vertical threat for that offense, mainly,” Green told MLive.com in a May interview. “I just wanna show that I can do everything else outside of running that deep ball.
“Compared to the offense that I was in, it’s a lot of diversity in this offense. I’m real excited just to be a part of the offense and learn more about the game and just the people that’s here.”