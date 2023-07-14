Lions Rumors: Detroit Could Trade for ‘Gadget’ QB Drafted Last Year

The Detroit Lions have their quarterback of the present in Jared Goff and a potential future starter in rookie Hendon Hooker, but a report suggests that Detroit could add one more young quarterback to the mix.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports named the Lions as a surprise option to sign or trade for Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis, who could be in danger of missing the final cut after a shaky rookie season. While the Titans may not have the patience to develop Willis, Trapasso suggested that Detroit could be the perfect destination for him to learn behind Goff while adding a “gadget” dimension to the offense.

New Home for Malik Willis?

As Trapasso noted, the 2022 third-round pick appears to have a tenuous hold on a roster spot heading into training camp. Veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill has a firm hold on the starting job and the Titans used the No. 33 overall pick in this year’s draft to snag a potential successor in Will Levis.

With the increased competition and a rookie season where he failed to stand out, Willis could be in danger of being cut or traded before the start of the season, Trapasso predicted. If he is shown the door in Tennessee, Willis could find a new home in Detroit, he suggested.

Malik Willis putting in WORK this off-season 😳 Willis will reportedly be “fighting for a roster spot” throughout Titans training camp. Willis has reportedly “outperformed” rookie QB Will Levis in off-season practices, but is still “not guaranteed” a roster spot. Willis had a… pic.twitter.com/5d2J8SIU80 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 12, 2023

“Curveball! Yes, the Lions picked Hooker in the third round in April — after rumors swirled about him possibly being selected Round 1,” Trapasso wrote. “But Willis is more than a year younger than Hooker, and while the club raves about Goff, we shouldn’t expect an upstart team like the Lions to be fully committed to him in the long run as they ascend the ranks in the NFC.”

Trapasso added that Willis could give some competition to Hooker without generating any quarterback controversy for starter Goff, and could even see some snaps in special packages to keep defenses on their toes.

“Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is a progressive mind who, in theory, could even work Willis into the offense in a sub-package, gadget-type weapon,” he wrote. “And Willis’ talents clearly jibe with what Detroit wants offensively — to be more explosive. Back-to-back first-round selections of wideout Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs prove that.”

Hendon Hooker’s Bright Future

If the Lions should swing a trade for Willis, it may not do much to change the current depth chart. Veteran Nate Sudfeld is set to serve as the No. 2 behind Goff while Hooker takes what head coach Dan Campbell called a “redshirt” rookie season while he completes rehab for a torn ACL.

Hooker appears to be highly regarded in the organization, and has earned some buzz as a potential successor to Goff. One coach of an NFL team told Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo that Hooker could be in the perfect situation in Detroit.

“That was a great pick for Detroit,” the coach said. “They get to let him get healthy and learn for a year behind Jared Goff.

“Hooker has the talent to be the guy in time, while not being thrown to the wolves as a rookie. You have no idea how much that’s going to benefit him.”