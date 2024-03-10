A running back who once captured the hearts of Detroit Lions fans with a brief breakout is calling it quits — and getting some viral attention for his parting message.

Bo Scarbrough, who had a quick rise and even quicker departure for the Lions in 2019, announced on March 9 that he was retiring from professional football at the age of 29. After falling out of the NFL, Scarbrough had two standout seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL but announced this weekend that his time in football had come to an end.

Bo Scarbrough: ‘The Game Can’t Love You Back’

Scarbrough held a press conference with the Stallions, announcing his retirement with a poignant line about the sometimes harsh realities of the sport.

“You can love this game all you want. But at the end of the day, the game can’t love you back because it’s not a person; it’s a ball,” Scarbrough said via the UFL. “I have so much respect for the people still playing. And when it’s your time, you’ll know it’s your time.”

Scarbrough’s line attracted some viral attention, with many sharing it on social media.

Two-time USFL and NCAA National Champion Bo Scarbrough announces his retirement 🙏 Thank you for everything, @starbo06. ❤️🐎 Full speech available on YouTube ⬇️https://t.co/tMUWGCRA1Q pic.twitter.com/DZ0YqlQdhw — UFL (@XFL2023) March 9, 2024

As Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted, Scarbrough became a “rock star” in Detroit for a brief stretch of the 2019 season.

“Scarbrough joined the Lions in the 2019 season and was an instant hit,” Risdon wrote. “The big back from Alabama rushed for 377 yards in six games in November and December of that year, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his physical style at 235 pounds.”

But Scarbrough left the Lions quickly afterward, Risdon noted. He started the 2020 season on the injured reserve list and was waived shortly after being reactivated in the middle of that season.

Bo Scarbrough Ending Accomplished Career

The 29-year-old Scarbrough first made a name for himself at Alabama, rushing for 1,512 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons despite sharing carries with Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, and later Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide won the national champions twice during his tenure, in 2015 and 2017.

Scarbrough spent time with six different NFL teams during his four years in the league but had little impact outside of his six-game stretch with the Lions. He appeared in one game for the Seattle Seahawks the following season, taking six carries for 31 yards.

He joined the Stallions at the midway point of the 2022 season, quickly becoming the team’s starting running back. Scarbrough ended up appearing in six games, taking 84 carries for 352 yards and a touchdown while leading the team to a league championship. Scarbrough returned in 2023 but was placed on injured reserve after the season opener.

In his retirement announcement, Scarbrough earned some love from UFL Head of Football Operations Daryl Johnston.

“We were blessed to have Bo as a part of our football family, he is a champion on and off the field,” Johnston said. “He is an outstanding representative of his community and the state of Alabama. We wish him the very best in his retirement and know he will be successful using his passion for the game in the next chapter of his journey.”