Lions Made ‘Strong’ Contract Offer to Former Rival Quarterback: Report

The Detroit Lions are looking to add some competition to their backup quarterback race, with an insider reporting that the team made a “strong” contract offer to a former rival signal caller.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on May 8 that the Lions have shown a strong interest in former Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater, who could have a chance in Detroit to play with his former coach.

“Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source,” Fowler reported on Twitter. “Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days.”

Lions Want More Competition at Quarterback

The Lions have already made moves to bolster their quarterback room this offseason, signing last year’s backup, Nate Sudfeld, to a one-year deal and using a third-round draft pick on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Sudfeld would still project to be the No. 2 quarterback going into the season but stressed the team’s desire to bring more competition to the backup spot.

“I’ve always said from Day 1 that I wanted to add a lot more competition and a lot more resources in that room,” Holmes said in an appearance on the “Mitch Albom Show” on WJR 760 AM, via SI.com. “I felt like we were able to do that, not only bringing back Nate, but getting Hendon. We’ll also have another quarterback in, because you still (have) two healthy quarterbacks. So, you still need a third healthy quarterback.”

The rookie Hooker, who is coming off a torn ACL in November of last year, is not expected to play much of a role early in his career. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie would be taking a “redshirt year” in 2023.

“Really, this is a redshirt year for him,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “He’s got to get this leg right first and then he’ll learn under Jared (Goff), and then let’s see what happens. If he can eventually become your two or maybe down the road, later on, it’s more than that, but it’s going to be a long time.”

Update: #Lions rookie QB Hendon Hooker will have a "redshirt" year in 2023, per HC Dan Campbell. Campbell said "it's going to be a long time" before they'll know if he's their future starter Worth noting the Lions had contract discussions about QB Jared Goff. (via @greenlight) pic.twitter.com/jedY2AdQNs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2023

While Bridgewater could have a chance to compete for the backup position if he signs with the Lions, one insider sees Hooker as a strong long-term option.

“I love him,” an NFC personnel executive told Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo. “I gave him a first-round grade. I had him as my No. 4 quarterback behind Will Levis. I had Hendon ahead of (Anthony) Richardson.”

Teddy Bridgewater in High Demand

As Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports reported in April, the veteran Bridgewater has gotten significant interest in free agency, even though he remained unsigned. The Lions had been seen as a top contender as they looked to add depth behind starter Jared Goff.

Bridgewater appeared in five games for the Miami Dolpins last season, starting two. He completed 62% of his passes for 683 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Bridgewater has extensive experience as a starter, with one of his best seasons coming in his second year in the NFL with the Vikings in 2015. That year he threw for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, helping the Vikings to an 11-5 record and earning a Pro Bowl appearance.