Veteran Lions OL Claps Back at Jared Goff’s Critics: ‘Ridiculous’

A week after Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff faced some intense criticism over the team’s sputtering offense, the team bounced back with a big performance and a veteran lineman is standing up for his quarterback.

After Detroit’s resounding 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos on December 16, lineman Taylor Decker took aim at the critics who piled responsibility for a recent rough patch on Goff. Decker said that Goff had unfairly become the “scapegoat” for the team’s difficulties.

“Of course, we see that kind of stuff. For me to see people kind of using him as a scapegoat is kind of ridiculous,” Decker said, via SI.com. “I mean, the guy has played some great football. There’s been times where we just need him to try and make a play, and maybe something happens that we don’t want to happen. He’s been the same guy week in and week out, so I mean, I don’t think him as a scapegoat was warranted whatsoever.”

Jared Goff Leads Offensive Outburst

Though Goff had a rough patch during the season — with interceptions in a win over the Chicago Bears on November 19 followed by a career-worst 3 lost fumbles in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers — he was stellar in Saturday’s win over the Broncos. Goff went 24-for-34 with 278 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Lions to a win that has them on the cusp of a playoff berth and divisional title.

Jared Goff in prime time 🌟 24/34

278 YDS

5 TD

0 INT His first 5 TD game since 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lo3ofAmZ42 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2023

After the win, Decker said he felt the criticism aimed at Goff was “ridiculous” given that it was the entire team struggling.

“It was ridiculous, honestly, I think. Because it’s a team game. There’s so many guys out there doing things. If I don’t do my job, it makes it harder on him,” Decker said. “There’s a trickle-down effect at every position. Just really happy for him. He was making some big-time throws, his communication at the line was awesome, his demeanor was great. I just couldn’t be more happy for him.”

Jared Goff Sounds Off on Team’s ‘Superpower’

Goff shared praise for his teammates after Saturday’s big win, saying they have developed a strong ability to respond to adversity. After last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears loosened their grip on the division, the Lions responded with a win that again added to their lead.

“Our superpower is how we respond as a team, as a unit, as a group,” Goff said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity as a group. A three-game lull where we won one of three is not the worst thing we’ve been through. Being able to bounce back is something we’ve prided ourselves on, and tonight was a big one to bounce back with.”

The Lions had a chance to clinch a playoff spot depending on the results of the afternoon games, but also grew closer to a division title with losses from the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Now holding a three-game lead over the Vikings, the Lions need only one more win or one more Vikings loss at any point to clinch their first division title in three decades.