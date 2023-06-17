Lions Insider Shares Definitive Update on Teddy Bridgewater Rumors

The Detroit Lions made a strong bid at free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earlier this offseason, but an insider said the team now appears content with their current stable of signal callers and unlikely to bring in any more competition.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on May 8 that the Lions had expressed significant interest in the former Minnesota Vikings starter and made a “strong” contract offer, but Bridgewater has yet to make a decision about his next destination. Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy reported that Detroit’s quarterback room is likely set heading into the season.

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Look Sharp in Practice

Pouncy noted that starter Jared Goff had a strong showing last season, especially late, and is set to return as the starter with no real competition for the job. Backup Nate Sudfeld had also looked sharp through the first few weeks of offseason practices, earning praise from quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell and cementing his spot as No. 2.

“Brunell said Nate Sudfeld was ‘perfect’ in a support role for Goff last year and mentioned his growth this offseason,” Pouncey reported. “Sudfeld ripped some impressive throws with the second-team offense in scrimmage periods. He’s a QB who knows the system, isn’t going to rock the boat and is willing to help others around him. The Lions clearly value that.”

Rookie Hendon Hooker has not had much chance to show off his skills as he continued to rehab from an ACL tear that cut short his final season at Tennessee. But Pouncey noted that the team has high hopes for the rookie, and Brunell was impressed with the “mental reps” the rookie was able to take.

With three quarterbacks who have all earned the support of the coaching staff, Pouncey said the team would likely be done pursuing other options like Bridgewater.

“It sounds like the immediate pecking order will be Goff-Sudfeld-Hooker (when healthy), and at this point, an outsider like Teddy Bridgewater seems unlikely,” he wrote.

As Fowler reported in May, the Lions at the time were strong in their pursuit of Bridgewater.

“Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source,” Fowler reported on Twitter. “Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days.”

Jared Goff Earns MVP Buzz

Goff is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He helped to lead the Lions to a 9-8 record, their best finish since going 9-7 in 2017. The Lions are going into the upcoming season as favorites to win the NFC North, and Goff has also earned some buzz as a contender for MVP. Writer Adam Schein of NFL.com listed Goff as a sleeper candidate for the award, though said he believes the Lions could have a more even balance of passing and running next season.