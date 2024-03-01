Insider Pushes Lions to Target Chiefs Cornerback After Trade Request

The Detroit Lions made two big acquisitions in their secondary last offseason, with both failing to make much of an impact as both players suffered long-term injuries.

But the Lions could try again this offseason, with an insider suggesting they make a run at Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Snead. Mike Valenti, host on 97.1 The Ticket, said he believes the Lions have the cap space and the draft picks needed to add Snead, which he sees as the kind of big move that a Super Bowl contender needs to make.

Lions Should ‘Pick Up the Phone’

Valenti pushed back against the notion that the Lions will have a quiet offseason, saying he believes they can add a player like Snead and still have room to re-sign their homegrown stars when the time comes.