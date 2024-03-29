Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Sends $45 Million Edge Rusher to Detroit

The Detroit Lions found a breakout star in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, but have struggled to find a consistent pass rusher to put alongside the second-year standout.

The missing piece could come via a blockbuster trade this offseason, one insider speculates. Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has pegged the Lions as the top contender to land Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick, who is expected to have a new home next season.

As Valentino noted, the Lions could stand to benefit from a roster shuffle in Philadelphia.

“A trade between top NFC competitors would be unusual but not unheard of,” Valentino wrote. “The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be shopping Haason Reddick after they signed Bryce Huff. The team’s pass-rushing depth would leave either Brandon Graham or Nolan Smith completely out of the rotation, and that’s not ideal.”

Lions Part With Draft Picks in Trade Proposal

Valentino suggests the Lions could land Reddick for a pair of draft picks including their second-rounder this season. He speculated the Lions would move picks No. 61 and No. 164 overall in exchange for Reddick, who is entering the final season of his three-year, $45 million contract. But Valentino added that the Eagles could hold out for a higher offer, and the Lions may be willing to part with their first-round pick if it meant closing the deal.

Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler who earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, is coming off a strong season with the Eagles that included 38 total tackles and 11 sacks. Reddick is one year removed from the best season of his career, when he notched 49 total tackles and 16.0 sacks with a league-leading five forced fumbles in 2022.

Valentino added that Reddick would give the Lions another proven edge rusher they can pair with Hutchinson.

“The Lions signed Marcus Davenport to an incentive-laden one-year deal, but his presence can’t affect Detroit’s mindset,” Valentino wrote. “Aidan Hutchinson needs a true star across from him. Reddick, who has produced at least 11 sacks in each of his past four seasons, is a perfect running mate.”

Eagles Deciding on Haason Reddick’s Future

Reddick’s future in Philadelphia remains unclear, especially after the team signed former New York Jets edge rusher Huff to a three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million.

Amid rumors that he had asked the team for a trade, Reddick took to social media site X in February to shoot down the report but emphasized that he did not know what his future in Philadelphia would hold.

Just spoke to #Eagles All-Pro pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who tells me he never requested a trade and he wants to stay in Philadelphia. “I would like to get an extension done here at home. At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded.” Reddick has one year… pic.twitter.com/qLsJpWYrG9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 13, 2024

“Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!” Reddick wrote.

As The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena noted, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman declined to discuss Reddick’s contract status when asked at league meetings this week.

Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports suggested that if the Eagles do trade Reddick, they would likely be holding out for a high price.

“The return in a trade hasn’t been worth what the Eagles would give up for a pass rusher of Reddick’s caliber,” Kerr wrote. “Reddick has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, as evidenced by the sack totals. He also is the first player in NFL history to have double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons, showcasing he can play for different defensive coordinators and different franchises.”