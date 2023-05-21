Ex-Lions RB Calls Out Jets for Controversial Release After Injury

Former Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson is opening up about the “dark, dark days” he experienced after his release from the New York Jets, a controversial roster move that has led to some criticism of the way the franchise handled his recent injury.

Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in offseason workouts and said the Jets team doctor told him to undergo surgery. The 25-year-old running back said he followed the team’s advice, undergoing the procedure shortly afterward — only the find out that he was being released by the team a few weeks later.

The now-former Jets running back opened up about the move and the effect it had on his mental health.

Ty Johnson Talks Toll of Unexpected Release

Johnson entered the NFL in 2019, a sixth-round pick of the Lions. He rushed for 273 yards his rookie season but was waived two games in his second season in Detroit and picked up by the Jets. He had an early impact in New York, rushing 22 times for 104 yards in a Week 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though he saw his role in the Jets offense diminish in 2022, Johnson earned a new contract in March, shortly before injuring his pectoral in an offseason workout.

Johnson opened up about his release from the Jets in an Instagram post, explaining how he followed the team’s advice but still found himself without a job just weeks later.

Update: RB Ty Johnson, formerly of the #Jets, suffered a Torn Pec injury while working out. He says the team told him to "Fix it" but cut him the next day after he did. "I’ve had some Dark, dark days, man.” "Told them [about the injury]. I told them even before this, I was… pic.twitter.com/r0aqr6pUY1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 21, 2023

“Had some dark, dark days, man,” Johnson said. “Like honestly, went to New York and told them. I told them before reporting, ‘Hey, I was working out. This is what happened.’ Saw the team doctor, and he said, ‘You need to get it fixed.’ Flew out the next day. Come back happy that I got it done, even though I didn’t want to get it done. That following Wednesday, you are out of there, and I was like, ‘Damn.’ At the end of the day, I know I’m going to be all right. I know God has got my back, and just keep going forward, man.”

Jets Add to Backfield

It was not clear whether Johnson’s injury played the biggest role in his release from the Jets. As the New York Post’s Andrew Crane noted, he had fallen down the depth chart behind Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight and faced an uncertain future with the team.

Shortly after releasing Johnson, the Jets added running back Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Jets general manager Joe Douglas praised the former Pittsburgh back, saying he is a “home run threat with size, speed and production.”

It’s crazy that Israel Abanikanda made it all the way to the 5th rd after what he did last season 💥 1,431 rushing yds

💥 6 yds per carry

💥 20 rushing TDs

💥 90.6 run grade Izzy is a do-it-all RB with 4.3 40 speed, & he’s great at taking it to the HOUSE 🏈✈️#Jets RB2 🤫 pic.twitter.com/PtvB01YYhg — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) May 21, 2023

The Brooklyn-born and raised running back also said he was excited to play for his hometown team.