Lions Urged to Target $43M Wide Receiver to Address ‘Glaring’ Need

The Detroit Lions are within one game of the NFC Championship thanks in large part to their effective passing game, but one report suggests there could still be some improvements to make in the offseason.

In an article suggesting 10 free agents that the Lions should target in the coming offseason, USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that there are still some “glaring” roster needs in Detroit, as the “secondary needs work, the pass rush needs more depth, and the receiver needs size.” The report suggested a pass-catcher who could add some height and veteran presence.

Lions Could Target Bengals Veteran

The report named Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd as a potential addition. As 6-foot-2, Boyd would add size to the slot and give the team another established receiver alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. Boyd had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Bengals since being drafted in 2016, making a total of 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns during his tenure in Cincinnati.

Boyd has reached the end of his four-year, $43-million contract with the Bengals and is expected to generate some interest in free agency. The Pittsburgh native has opened up on the idea of joining the rival Steelers, saying he already has a connection with head coach Mike Tomlin.

If this really is it for Tyler Boyd in Cincinnati, he finishes his Bengal career with exactly 513 receptions, and there’s just something so romantic about that. Respect to 83 for everything he gave to this city over the years. pic.twitter.com/h9V5u6KyRr — The Nati King (@thenatiking) January 9, 2024

“You never know,” Boyd told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I love coach Tomlin. He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sport’s business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

The Lions will face some other tough decisions in free agency, including the future of quarterback Jared Goff as he enters his final contract season. Michael Ginnitti of Sportrac predicted that the Lions would make a strong financial commitment to Goff, ultimately giving him a four-year, $180-million extension.

Lions Have Another Receiver in Waiting

The Lions could already have a budding star at wide receiver in second-year standout Jameson Williams. After a slow start to his career — including a rookie season cut short by injury and a four-game gambling suspension to start this year — Williams has turned into a reliable pass-catcher for the Lions.

Williams appeared in 12 games this season, making 24 catches for 354 yards and two touchdowns. The Detroit News noted that he was on the field for 70% of the team’s snaps in the January 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round, the third-most among the team’s receivers.

The second-year receiver has become a favorite among fans, often interacting with them in public.

“It’s been like that since last year,” Williams told the Detroit News. “I’ll be in public places, restaurants, everywhere. Like workers, man, everywhere. Some people even notice my car and try to look, come pull up on the side of me, but I don’t let the windows down. But I see them all the time. It’s love everywhere, you know?”