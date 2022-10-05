Malcolm Rodriguez Picks up Big Week 4 Honor for Defensive Play

The Detroit Lions haven’t enjoyed the brightest start to the season on defense, but there has been at least one bright spot in linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Detroit’s rookie sixth-round pick has been a revelation early in his career, and is looking like arguably the biggest steal of his class so far. Once again, Rodriguez played a solid game and got honored as a result.

While not many Lions played in an elite fashion in Week 4, Rodriguez was one. He put up a solid seven tackles on the day, which was second on the team. This work led him to be honored as one of PFF’s top rookies of the week.

Analyst Mike Kadlick revealed that Rodriguez was one of the top rookies in the league according to the site this past week.

“Top five highest graded rookies in Week 4, per PFF: Patriots CB Jack Jones, Steelers WR George Pickens, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Chargers G Jamaree Salyer, Colts WR Alex Pierce,” Kadlick tweeted.

It’s not a shock to see Rodriguez on this list. He’s been a player who has stepped up from the moment he was inserted into the starting lineup and began playing a bigger role for the team.

By the end of the season, Rodriguez’s star might climb even higher the more efforts like this he is able to preside over. Safe to say there could be plenty more where this came from given what he has done already.

Rodriguez’s Stats & Highlights

Already, the rookie has piled up an impressive highlight reel for the Lions in the short time he has been with the team.

Through Week 4, the linebacker has put up a total of 33 tackles this season, which is an outstanding total for a young player. He’s also been able to be in the right place at the right time multiple times for the team in terms of run support and pass defense on the field.

As he explained to Dannie Rogers of DetroitLions.com, through everything so far, Rodriguez has simply been focused on doing his job to the best of his abilities.

“Just playing physical, fast. Just playing under the system and just doing my job. I don’t look at all those plays like ‘oh my gosh.’ No, I don’t. I’m a very humble guy so I kind of just work off and build off of it. Just one of those things where I still have stuff to improve and stuff to critique and I critique myself very, very heavily.”

So far, all of that seems to have paid off early in Rodriguez’s career. The youngster seems to be on the right track in a big way.

Rodriguez Impressive to Start Career

In terms of what he was able to do on the field, there is no question that Rodriguez was a major stud for the Lions against the Commanders.

Not only did he have the clean play that Pro Football Focus talked about within his solid grade status, but Rodriguez managed to pile up the tackles and impact plays as well.

In Week 2, Rodriguez got yet another major accolade for his play, being named Pro Football Focus’s top rookie defender for the week. The Lions tweeted about the honor on Tuesday, September 20.

Rodriguez collected a total of 5 tackles on the afternoon, and was everywhere in terms of run support and pass defense once again. So far in the league, those have been his hallmarks, and he has been noticed for them in a major way.

Another impressive feather in the cap for the rookie, and another consistent game this past week as he continues to play well when turned loose.

