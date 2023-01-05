Malcolm Rodriguez Has Humble Reaction to Success: ‘All About Winning’

The Detroit Lions have made headlines this season as their rookie class has produced fantastic and unprecedented early results on the field.

For some of their players, though, the statistics aren’t everything. In fact, they’re not even the most important thing in the grand scheme. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez would be counted as one of those personalities.

Rodriguez has enjoyed a sterling start to his career, but as he told the media on Wednesday, January 4, he and his rookie class have been focused on making the most of any opportunity they’ve had early in their careers.

“Just coming in, just doing our part. That’s all we can ask for. Just come out here and just have fun. Doing everything we can for this organization,” Rodriguez told the media.

Rodriguez has watched as rookie edge James Houston has shockingly put up eight sacks in six games. Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has 7.5 sacks. Safety Kerby Joseph has put up three interceptions and 78 tackles. Rodriguez himself has totaled 83 tackles.

Still, Rodriguez isn’t looking at those numbers with wonder. He’s more focused on winning games and the betterment of the team overall as the season pushes to a conclusion.

“I think at the end of the day for me, it’s just all about winning. I don’t look at the (accolades), you know, stuff like that. It’s good for the organization obviously, but at the end of the day, I’m a team guy. I go out there and win for them,” Rodriguez said.

So far, Rodriguez and his running mates have been bettering the team every time they step on the field. To hear they simply keep working hard amongst everything else has been fantastic to note.

Rodriguez Putting up Fantastic Rookie Marks

No matter how humble he might be about his own stats or the stats of his peers, it’s clear that Rodriguez has been a major unicorn for the Lions this year in terms of his production on the field.

Recently, the team’s PR account tweeted where Rodriguez stands with rookies at his position. As expected, it was very good for the youngster.

Among all @NFL rookies, @Lions LB @malcolmlrod ranks: – 1st in games with a TFL (8)

– 1st in tackles for loss or no gain (12, per @PFF)

– t-1st in total TFLs (8)

– 6th in tackles (76) His 8 TFLs are the 2nd-most a Lions rookie LB has ever produced in a season.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/2BY5wvXZOb — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 30, 2022

“Among all NFL rookies, Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez ranks: 1st in games with a TFL (8). 1st in tackles for loss or no gain (12, per PFF). t-1st in total TFLs (8). 6th in tackles (76). His 8 TFLs are the 2nd-most a Lions rookie LB has ever produced in a season,” the site tweeted.

Those numbers show what many Lions fans have come to understand about Rodriguez. He’s a player who plays sideline to sideline and is always willing to mix it up and get dirty in order to help out his defense.

Along the way, he’s putting up some fantastic numbers personally as well as for his team.

Rodriguez Having Good Statistical Rookie Year

So far this year, these statistical accolades are only one part of the story for Rodriguez. The rookie has come to play no matter what type of shout-outs he has received for his work, and has dealt well with the usual highs and lows.

Statistically, Rodriguez has been very solid for the Lions, if not elite in his own way. The linebacker has put up a total of 83 tackles, one forced fumble and one sack this season through Week 17. That is arguably the best season from a Lions rookie linebacker since DeAndre Levy put up 85 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in 2009.

Overall, Rodriguez has been one of the most pleasant surprises on the entire team for the Lions. He continues to impress week in and week out, and is going to finish the season as one of Detroit’s best rookies in a very crowed class.

More than that, though, seeing his mature approach to his own success as well as the success of his teammates has also been very impressive.