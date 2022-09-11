‘They Are Gonna Fight Your A**:’ ESPN Personality Praises Lions for Scrap

The Detroit Lions didn’t win their first game of the 2022 season, but much like has been the case lately, they fought hard.

Trailing 31-17 in the second half of Week 1, the Lions managed to scratch and claw their way back into the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They turned what seemed like a blowout into a close game that came down to the final seconds, and an ESPN personality loved what they saw.

After the game, commentator Marcus Spears admitted he loved what he saw from the Lions, specifically because they remain a team that isn’t going to lay down whatsoever for any opponent.

Man shout out to the @Lions they may not win a lot of games but could win more than they have been winning but they are gonna fight ya ass for 4 quarters — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 11, 2022

Dating back to the 2021 season, the Lions have shown a penchant for fighting and getting after it under Dan Campbell. That mindset continues to make waves within the NFL media and all those who watch the games.

Like last season, the Lions need to avoid making costly mistakes and find the bounces that have eluded them in the past. At the very least, though, it looks as if there is no problems with the team’s mindset.

Lions Fought Back Again on Opening Weekend

Much like 2021, the Lions made mistakes and looked sloppy during the opening weekend of the season. Also like 2021, the team was able to fight back and nearly win the game by the time the final seconds ticked off.

Trailing 24-14 at halftime and at one point by 17 points in the second half, the Lions fought back to cut the score down to 10 points and eventually three points by the time the game was winding down. Detroit had multiple shots to get off the field and get the ball back, but buckled every time.

A better start by the Lions as well as middle of the game, and the team could have been in far better shape by the time things were said and done.

Jared Goff Not Interested in Moral Victories

In spite of the positives here, Jared Goff wasn’t interested in any of the moral victories after the game.

Goff admitted to the media that while the team has reason to have positive takeaways from what they were able to do, at a certain point, none of that matters unless the team is able to find a way to emerge victorious.

“I think, ultimately these games count now so there’s no like, ‘at least we did that in that game.’ But, hopefully we can look back at this game down the line and be like, ‘that’s where we found who we were a little bit, in the second half of that game.’ Can use it as a positive in that way, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t win the game,” Goff said.

In spite of that, it’s clear plenty of folks are still ready to give the Lions credit for their scrap. Until the wins start coming, it will have to be good enough for fans in the meantime.

