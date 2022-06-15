Mark Brunell Provides Biggest Praise Yet for Jared Goff’s Offseason

The Detroit Lions have done a nice job to build up their quarterback Jared Goff heading into a new season, and the more information that leaks out, the less it seems like simple lip service.

Goff has been impressive when throwing this year, something which has been proven in camp practice and also backed up with commentary. Quarterback coach Mark Brunell was the latest to throw a log on that fire during the offseason workout period for the team.

Speaking to the media on Monday, June 13, Brunell was asked about where Goff has trended, and as he admitted, its been impressive to see him operate so far. Goff, in Brunell’s mind, has had a great spring.

“Jared has had an excellent spring, really sharp. You guys have seen it. He’s made some throws this spring that have been impressive,” Brunell told the media. “You’re doing some new things offensively and he has embraced this system and has done very, very well with really just going out there and executing it. He’s done very, very well this this spring.”

A big reason for the early success according to Brunell? The way the Lions’ new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has connected with Goff. Johnson has earned a lot of praise for how he has handled things thus far, and his work with Goff might be the biggest reason for folks to feel encouraged.

“Jared and Ben (Johnson) spent a lot of time together and talked about different concepts,” Brunell said. “Things that Jared has had that have been successful within his past not only with the Rams, but here last year. So I think the coordinator and the starting quarterback, whenever they can spend time together I think it just helps everybody. It certainly has helped us this spring.”

Having a quarterback not only comfortable in his offense but helping to put it together is a big benefit for the Lions. Brunell has seen a ton during his time in the league given 18 years experience, so for this progress to get his stamp of approval is very meaningful for the Lions.

It could represent the best sign yet that Goff is primed for a serious season in 2022.

Kalif Raymond: Goff ‘Diming It’ on-Field

It isn’t just Brunell seeing what Goff is doing and feeling impressed. Kalif Raymond was around Goff all of 2021, and when speaking with the media on Thursday, June 9 after practice, he admitted it’s great to see all of his hard work on the field paying off in a big way for the player as well as the Lions. It’s something Raymond is very excited about ahead of this season.

“I’m just so excited to see (Jared Goff) man. He’s diming it right now, so it’s cool,” Raymond told the media. “I’ve been saying this a lot. It’s just cool (to) brush shoulders with greatness so I’m just here enjoying the process and watching him. Honestly, what’s happening now is he’s always been a hard worker and we’re just getting to see it right now because he works his butt off. There’s a lot of stuff that happens behind the scenes that nobody sees about how hard he’s working and honestly (that) goes for all the quarterbacks.

As Raymond joked, he tries to be the first one in the Lions’ facility, but Goff and the quarterbacks always seem to have him beat.

“Every time I try to come in the building and try to be the first one in the last one to leave, I cannot beat those guys. I don’t know what they’re doing. I don’t know (if) they got a bed here or what, but I can’t beat them. Those dudes work their butts off so it’s just cool to see it happening,” Raymond said with a laugh.

Goff being good would be a big bonus to the Lions this season, so it’s great to hear Raymond joining the early chorus singing his praises at this point in time. The entire quarterback room is sounding locked-in ahead of the 2022 season.

Lions Going All-in With Goff for 2022 Season

It hasn’t been just the players or assistants who have praised Goff, but the head coach Dan Campbell as well. This offseason, the Lions have gone all-in on Goff, and it’s been part of a calculated campaign. It started with Brad Holmes backing Goff before and then after the draft. Additionally, the Lions acquired Goff multiple weapons in free agency and the draft with the additions of DJ Chark, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond at wide receiver. Detroit also didn’t add a quarterback from the outside and elected to bring back Tim Boyle and David Blough, showing Goff that he was the guy. This campaign seems to have inspired Goff in a big way. He’s looking tough and motivated for 2022 and has impressed thus far on the field. With better health, more depth at key spots and a team that believes in him, the sky could be the limit for Goff and the Lions in 2022, especially after the quarterback’s elite finish to last season.

If Brunell is to be believed, it could be the start of something special for Goff in Detroit.

