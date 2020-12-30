Lions Should Strongly Consider Marvin Jones Reunion in 2021

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make this offseason with their roster, and perhaps the most concerning spot is wide receiver.

Detroit will be lacking their customary depth at the spot given the fact the future of wideouts Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay is very unsettled. Golladay could be a lock to come back, however, while the future of Amendola and Jones could be closer to being settled. Both are unrestricted free agents, and while Jones has embraced the city, he’s also confirmed he’s looking forward to free agency as well.

Speaking with the media, Jones admitted that he is looking forward to the process come March, and as it relates to a Lions return, the only commitment he would make is the statement “we’ll see.”

Jones added later that he’s leaving everything on the table, but he also at least hinted that he’ll prioritize finding a team that can contend. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) December 30, 2020

Obviously, this could bode poorly for the chances of a return for Jones in Detroit, even as it’s something that the Lions and their fans could want to see happen. Jones has been productive and has always been an excellent teammate in Detroit, and due to that and a few other factors, the team should think hard about making him a competitive offer this offseason.

Marvin Jones Possesses Amazing NFL Stat

Perhaps the biggest argument for the Lions bringing Jones back has been his consistent production through the years. Arguably, he has one of the most insane stats going in the NFL. In his entire career, Jones has never fumbled the football, and yet has remained one of the most productive wideouts in the league.

Marvin Jones has been in the NFL since 2012. He has over 431 career touches. He has 5,974 career yards. He has 49 TD. He has NEVER ONCE fumbled the football. pic.twitter.com/6hN6gDiXHv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 23, 2020

Clearly, as Jones explained, it’s something that is near and dear to his heart as a wideout, and he is very proud of the fact that he has not fumbled the football at all since he started playing the game. As he said, it’s all about the ball.

🙏🏽… All about the 🏈 https://t.co/J60doIoUo5 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) December 23, 2020

Whether it’s the Lions or someone else, a team will be gaining a very contentious player who strives to do the right thing and is a solid teammate who produces in an amazing way as well.

Production Should Help Aid Marvin Jones’ Return

It might be hard for the Lions to sell Jones on a return given their uncertain direction, but it could be nice to see them try due to the fact he’s been solid since coming to the team. Jones has not only made the football team his home, but the city as well, as him and his wife own a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Metro Detroit. They’ve been quality citizens in the community, and the Lions should try to sell Jones on being a part of the rebirth of the team into a contender in his next few seasons.

On the field, Jones has been just as good for the Lions. This season, he has put up 798 yards and 7 touchdowns going into Week 17. In his Detroit career, Jones has 3,318 yards and 27 touchdowns, and that’s not even counting his work from 2020 or when he played in Cincinnati. Those years, he’s been almost just as good and consistent.

The Lions should think twice about simply letting Jones walk away and make him a competitive offer once the time comes. He more than lived up to his first deal, and the team should keep him around as part of the mix if he’s willing to stick around.

