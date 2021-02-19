‘Priorities Have Changed:’ Lions Free Agent Wideout Offers Major Update

The Detroit Lions will have some big decisions to make with regards to who might comes back in free agency on the roster, and one name could now have both feet out the door as it relates to that.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones is ready for free agency to get started, and as he is set to attack the period, there are some obvious factors coming into play for Jones which will help him to make his decision when all is said and done.

When asked if he was looking for the right fit monetarily or the chance to win a Super Bowl and be on a competitive team, Jones said he thinks that his priorities may have shifted a bit where he feels he can do both things. In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jones dished on his free agency process and what he expects to happen come March.

Free Agent WR @MarvinJonesJr told us what he is looking for in free agency and how he is happy for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles… "Nothing is off the table." 👇AUDIO👇 | #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/39rrl9mLlR — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 18, 2021

Jones said:

“I would think it’s both, obviously in free agency you take a look at everything. Nothing’s off the table, but at this point in my career, that is what I want. At the same time, I am not going to straight sacrifice and not get what I am worth just because I put in my work to get where I’m at. It happened the first time and I did it and I outplayed it the second time. I think there are variables obviously. If there’s certain teams that comes knocking on my door, we’ll get something that works for both sides. At the same time, I am 31, I am going on my 10th season and I am still running past people. I’m still doing the things that I’ve always done. I’m showing no signs of slowing down at all. What I get will reflect that. But at the same time you take a step back, talk to your family. Maybe my priorities have changed. Definitely I’m looking for some place to go where I can go in, contribute and be a leader, so we’ll see.”

The Lions snagged Jones in free agency a handful of years ago and he proved to be an excellent value, forming a solid wideout group while having consistent numbers. If anything, he’s been one of the more consistent wideouts in the game lately, which is something he can hang his hat on when teams start to make their pitches.

Are the Lions are a team which Jones would consider? At this point that might not be the case.

Marvin Jones Might Wish to Join Rams

In the same interview, Jones admitted he was happy for Matthew Stafford for being able to land in Los Angeles. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the Rams can find a fit for the pair, considering Jones has already reached out about potentially teaming up with Stafford in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter a few weeks back, multiple NFL players have reached out to Matthew Stafford at the prospects of teaming up with the Rams. Wideout Marvin Jones is a player that Stafford would know well from their time in Detroit, and according to Schefter, Jones wants in as it relates to a partnership in Los Angeles with Stafford.

Schefter wrote:

“One of those players expected to be interested in joining Stafford in Los Angeles is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., per sources. Jones is scheduled to be a free agent this winter; he grew up in Fontana, California, and later attended Cal. The Rams and Jones seem like a natural fit even before free agency begins March 17.”

The fit seems natural as Schefter admits, so it will be interesting to see if the Rams agree and make the call on Jones once free agency gets underway. Jones had to love the way he and Stafford connected in Detroit, and given he is from California, he could be looking to get back out that way to finish his career out as Schefter seems to indicate.

At the very least, it sounds as if Stafford could have some players very interested in teaming up, and his old Detroit pal Jones could be amongst the most interested heading toward the offseason. This spot may offer Jones a chance to make some money and play on a contending team as well.

Marvin Jones Might Be Popular Within Free Agency

No matter who picks him up in free agency or where he looks to land, Jones will be a quality addition to the roster. Jones has not only made the football team his home, but the city as well, as him and his wife own a Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise in Metro Detroit. They’ve been quality citizens in the community, and the Lions should try to sell Jones on being a part of the rebirth of the team into a contender in his next few seasons.

On the field, Jones has been just as good for the Lions. This season, he put up 978 yards and 9 touchdowns. In his Detroit career, Jones has 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns, and that’s not even counting his work from when he played in Cincinnati. Those years, he’s been almost just as good and consistent.

It seems like Jones has a plan for his future revolving around finding a winner first and foremost this March.

