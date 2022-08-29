Analyst Pushes for ‘Strong Offer’ From Lions for QB on Trade Block

The Detroit Lions finished out the 2022 preseason with a 19-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and amid the game, quarterbacks took center stage.

While Pittsburgh has to decide who will start, the Lions are tasked with deciding if anyone besides Jared Goff should stay. The answer to that, for some, is nobody, especially considering how both backups performed on the afternoon.

CBS Sports analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala spent the game on the sidelines, and one of her biggest takeaways from the Detroit perspective was a need for a new quarterback, specifically Mason Rudolph, who they faced.

“Spent the Lions-Steelers game on the sidelines. Some thoughts: The Lions should make a real and strong offer for Mason Rudolph,” Kinkhabwala tweeted.

It isn’t the first time Rudolph has been tied to Detroit. A few weeks back, rumors swirled that the Lions could look to deal for the quarterback, who could be on the outside looking in with the Steelers.

At this point, it remains to be seen if the Lions would need to make a trade for Rudolph at all. It’s possible the Steelers could cut him amid their roster trimming, in which case the Lions would be second in the waiver pecking order. They would be able to sign Rudolph freely if the Jacksonville Jaguars passed.

Rudolph won’t be the only quarterback that could be in-play, of course. Roster cuts will leave plenty of players exposed at the position and other trades are possible, so the Lions could cast a wide net if they are unhappy with what they have in the coming days.

Regardless, it seems clear to many folks that a change has to be on the menu for the team heading into 2022. Otherwise, without Goff, the Lions could be in major trouble.

Lions Quarterbacks Unimpressive vs. Steelers

No matter who was on the field, the Lions weren’t in good shape in Week 3. Tim Boyle started things off and played so poorly he got the hook midway through the first half in favor of David Blough.

Boyle would go on to play the second half, and would once again sit down in exchange for Blough, who led a mild comeback effort late but still couldn’t achieve any desired consistency. The Lions quarterbacks were a combined 22-47 for 224 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, which wasn’t that inspiring.

After the game, Dan Campbell admitted the team saw what they needed at the position to make some sort of decision in the coming days.

“I think we got things answered.” Coach Campbell on the backup quarterback competition pic.twitter.com/BVHCxar51M — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2022

“What I would say is, I think it became very clear. I think we got things answered, and I would leave it at that,” Campbell told the media.

It’s a coy answer for Campbell, who didn’t shed any additional light on what may happen. Nervous times could be ahead for both Blough and Boyle with this in mind.

Rudolph’s Career Stats & Highlights

When he was drafted in 2018 out of Oklahoma State, many thought that Rudolph could be the possible successor to Ben Roethlisberger. That didn’t work out, and Pittsburgh elected to draft Kenny Pickett in 2022.

Even such, Rudolph has decent stats when he has played in mop up or emergency duty. In the NFL, Rudolph has thrown 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He’s thrown for 2,366 yards and has an 80.9 passer rating. Here’s some highlights:

In college, Rudolph was solid statistically, putting up 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns. He might not be starter material, but is very capable as a backup, which is just what the Lions could have in mind for him if he is added.

Clearly, the quarterback position will be one to watch for the Lions in the coming days.

