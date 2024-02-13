Lions Add 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player

The Detroit Lions are adding talent from north of the border. The team announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on February 13 that they have signed defensive lineman Mathieu Betts.

Betts won the Canadian Football League’s award for Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the 2023 season.

The defensive lineman, who will turn 29 in March, has played the past five years for the Edmonton Eskimos and BC Lions in the CFL. He also spent training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

During the 2023 season, Betts had 42 tackles, 18 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 18 games. He also had 95 quarterback pressures.