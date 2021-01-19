Huge Matthew Stafford Trade Proposal Nets Lions Pro Bowl Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make this offseason with Matthew Stafford, but they are hardly alone in having to have a tough situation with their quarterback in a few months.

That could be the case for the Houston Texans as well, who might currently be dealing with an unhappy Deshaun Watson. As a result, the Texans could be forced to trade their star quarterback. If Watson is on the market, plenty of teams will be interested, but the Lions should be one according to Good Morning Football, and they should dangle Stafford as well as their seventh pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The show took a stab at proposing trades teams could offer for Watson, and here’s the intriguing proposal in writing for both sides.

So, Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause and the Texans have said he's going nowhere. But let's play a hypothetical game anyway. How does this trade look? pic.twitter.com/2cabY9ZlWo — GMFB (@gmfb) January 19, 2021

Would either Detroit or Houston be interested in this deal? It’s tough to say the Texans would be intrigued at the prospect of nabbing a 32 year-old Stafford since they don’t look to be in the mode to win right now, but the deal would give them the top 10 pick they are currently missing.

It’s likely the Lions would have to sweeten the deal with other picks considering the competition they’d be up against in the market, and it might be tough to see Houston wanting to do this particular trade. It is, however, very interesting to say the least.

Deshaun Watson’s Fit With Lions

Since coming into the league out of Clemson, Watson has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. He can extend the play with his arm or his legs, and that is huge in today’s NFL. Early in his young career, Watson has 14,539 passing yards with 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He’s also been solid as a runner, rushing for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Depending on what the Lions do with their new staff, Watson could be a great fit with the team’s personnel. Detroit might elect to keep Kenny Golladay, which would give Watson an elite wideout. Otherwise, they could look to draft or trade for complementary pieces at wide receiver. At running back, the Lions have D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson and the makings of a decent offensive line in terms of Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson. Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is solid as well, meaning Watson would have no shortage of weaponry to rely on if he came to the Motor City.

Matthew Stafford’s Potential NFL Trade Market

If Stafford does indeed go on the trading block, there will be a ton of teams that are interested in linking up with the Lions for a deal. The Indianapolis Colts are far from the only team that could make sense as it relates to a Stafford deal. Teams such as New England, the Los Angles Rams, Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints all have quarterback situations that could be in-flux this offseason. If Stafford was indeed on the market, there would be no shortage of suitors for his services.

Detroit would have to decide what kind of return they wanted for Stafford, and the asking price would probably be fairly high considering his status as an elite player in the league.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell Reportedly Targeting Stud Assistant For Lions Offense