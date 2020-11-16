Matthew Stafford Injury Update: Lions Get Good News on Thumb

The Detroit Lions could ill-afford yet another big injury to their roster, but they nearly sustained one when Matthew Stafford appeared to bang up his thumb against the Washington Football Team.

Stafford was examined and eventually taped up during the game, and it didn’t impact his ability to sling the football around late in the 30-27 win. That didn’t mean that Stafford felt great after the fact, however, which he admitted after the game had been played.

As a result, the Lions checked Stafford out following the win, but the good news is the quarterback is looking healthy and his injury isn’t serious as feared at all. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Stafford’s x-rays were negative and there isn’t much concern about his injury moving forward.

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford had tests on his thumb after the game, but source said there was not much concern going forward. X-Rays negative. Though he may be limited some this week, the initial belief is he won’t miss game time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

The Lions face a quick turnaround following Week 11 to Week 12 in the form of their Thanksgiving Day game, so it will be interesting to see how much time Stafford has to miss in practice as a result. The Lions will have to navigate this tactfully given the usual turn their schedule takes this time of year.

Matthew Stafford’s Thumb Injury History

During the game against Washington, Stafford appeared to bang his thumb. After the play, he showed some signs of being in distress so the team taped up the thumb in real time. Stafford didn’t appear to be hampered by the injury at all, which was the good news considering the Lions needed him to throw the ball around plenty in order to secure the big win.

This is hardly the first time Stafford has had an injury to his throwing hand. A few years back, Stafford actually had a similar injury which was much worse that required him to wear an apparatus and gloves during games. The Lions struggled during that time, so hearing that this particular injury isn’t that bad is good news for the Lions all things considered.

Nevertheless, as a result of this history, Lions fans had to have their hearts skip a beat when they saw Stafford getting his thumb examined on the sidelines during the game and heard he would be getting it looked at afterward. Recent history has taught them this can be a very bad thing.

Lions Thrilled During Win Over Washington

The win would not have been possible without more Stafford heroics throwing the ball. Though Washington tied the game, the Lions had one more chance and it was all that they needed to pull off the win. With 16 seconds left in the game and 3 timeouts left, the Lions put together a quick strike drive, setting Matt Prater up for a 59 yard field goal. Even though Prater had struggled at times this year, he managed to line up and drill the kick.

The Lions had blown a huge lead and allowed Washington to kick a long field goal late in the game in order to tie the score. It appeared as if things were heading for overtime, but Matthew Stafford once again proved why he is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. It took him a short amount of time to thread the needle downfield and put the finishing touches on the big win.

Credit Stafford being able to pull this off with injury. Even though the thumb ailment doesn’t seem bad, it was good to see him execute in crunch time.

