‘He Is Good Man:” Pro Bowl Safety Wowed by Lions’ Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is a household name in the NFL, but he is still flying under the radar in some circles.

More and more, elite players are waking up to the fact that Stafford is a serious player in the NFL. The latest? Kansas City Chiefs‘ safety Tyrann Mathieu. According to “Honey Badger” as he is affectionately known, it’s time for folks to stop sleeping on Stafford because the quarterback packs some serious talent.

Stafford is really underrated! He is Good man! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) October 26, 2020

Mathieu would know as a defensive back in the league and a player that routinely has to go against quarterbacks every single week. All quarterbacks bring something different to the table, and Stafford’s best trait is his arm and his ability to lead his team back in improbable situations more often than not.

Even in spite of that, Stafford doesn’t get a ton of love around the league. That’s due mostly to his non-existent playoff record and struggles winning big games. Even such, Stafford

Other NFL Players Laud Matthew Stafford

Mathieu’s revelation is hardly the first lately from players who think Stafford is either underrated or a player who hasn’t received enough credit for what he has done in his career. Just this offseason, former teammates Quandre Diggs and Damon Harrison tweeted about Stafford’s abilities. In the case of Diggs, he referred to Stafford as underrated. Harrison felt that Stafford didn’t get enough love for his talents in the minds of those around the league.

Most who play the game know Stafford’s talents and are well aware of what he can do. With Mathieu making this public admission, it seems Stafford has never had more big time admirers nationally and in terms of his peers.

Matthew Stafford 2020 Stats

Stafford has run hot and cold thus far with Detroit in 2020. He’s put up some solid numbers overall with 1,580 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s completed a respectable 62.3% of passes so far this season. In a vacuum, these numbers are alright for the start of the season.

There has been one problem, however. The team’s defense has let the quarterback down more often than not this season. Even so, all 3 of Stafford’s picks have played a critical role in each of Detroit’s defeats. Week 1, he fired a late pick to aid Chicago’s comeback. Week 2, Stafford fired an interception for a touchdown which jump started Green Bay. Finally, in Week 4, Stafford’s untimely toss into the end zone thwarted Detroit’s shots at reclaiming the lead mid-game. This wasn’t the play the Lions hoped for from a player some hyped as a dark horse MVP candidate. Stafford has simply been alright, but this season, just being alright wasn’t going to get it done, especially with the team’s defensive failures so pronounced.

There’s been pressure on Stafford to be the whole team again, which puts him in a very tough position. As many are finding out, however, he can still deliver when his back is against the wall, just as he did this past weekend.

Stafford will probably have to make more amazing plays if the Lions are to claw back this season.

