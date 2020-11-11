Matthew Stafford Concerned About ‘Ultra Talented’ Washington Defense

Matthew Stafford knows a few things about good defenses in the NFL, so when he makes a comment about a particular position group, it isn’t to be taken lightly.

This week, ahead of the Detroit Lions’ game against the Washington Football Team, Stafford admitted that while Washington might have a below average record, the team’s ferocious defense is doing enough to get on Stafford’s radar ahead of the Week 10 battle.

As the quarterback said this week, the Lions will have their hands full with the Washington defense, which is playing some of the best football he’s seen this season on that side of the ball.

Stafford said:

“It’s as good a front as you face in the NFL in my opinion. Ultra talented and really productive. It’s one thing to have 5 first round picks but for all of them to produce the way that they do, it’s a testamate to those guys and their coaching staff to get their guys playing to the level they’re playing at. They’re really solid in the second and third level of their defense as well. They do a really nice job. It’s a difficult challenge for us, and something that we’re going to have to play really well in all phases of the game to play successfully on offense. They’re No. 1 in the league against passing yards, top 5 (or) top 10 in a lot of other categories as well. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”

The test will be stern and it will be a big one for Detroit. The Lions have hardly dealt with opposing defenses well this season at times, so they will need to find ways to game plan around the strengths of this outfit. Easier said than done obviously, but it will be on Darrell Bevell to call a good game against a group that is very solid this season and coached well.

Washington’s Defensive Front Impressive

Stafford isn’t lying when he talks about the talent of this group. So far this season, Washington has 27 sacks to their credit which is a huge number. They are led by the likes of Ryan Kerrigan (4.5 sacks), Montez Sweat (5 sacks) and 2020 draft phenom Chase Young (3.5 sacks). They’ve also seen others step up like Jonathan Allen (2 sacks) as well as Jon Bostic (2 sacks) and Landon Collins (2 sacks). No matter where the sacks are coming from on the defense, it’s clear this is an active team that is capable of making life miserable on the opposing quarterback and offensive line. Young is especially dangerous given his fast start to the season. Any of these players could help a big mistake become magnified in the pocket and create a turnover as well.

The Lions are going to have to be aware of this, and the offensive line is going to have to elevate its collective game. Stafford is going to need time to throw and make good decisions. Safe to say this battle could be the one which determines the outcome of things when all is said and done.

Lions Offensive Game Plan vs. Washington

Knowing the power of the team’s front, the Lions have to try and run the ball with success early on against Washington. The hope is that will set up play action and divert some of the attention from up front to allow time at quarterback. If they can’t get anything going there, Detroit is going to have to throw the ball as best they can and protect as well as they can. That could mean a heavy dose of Kerryon Johnson given he is a solid pass protector at running back.

Regardless, the Lions are going to have to get the ball out quick and try to chunk Washington to death this weekend. It might be tough to hit the deep ball, so Detroit has to find a way around what’s quietly been one of the best defenses in the entire league.

