Lions Have Chance to Sign Former $64 Million Star Pass Rusher

The Detroit Lions have been connected through rumors with a lot of different veteran pass rushers both in trades and free agency. The most popular of which has been Detroit as a destination for 24-year-old Chase Young.

But one other veteran the Lions have a chance of adding to their roster this summer is 34-year-old Melvin Ingram.

Potentially entering his 12th NFL season, Ingram has racked up 57 sacks, 81 tackles for loss and 16 forced fumbles in his successful career. From 2017-19, he made three straight Pro Bowls for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just before that three-year stretch, the Chargers signed Ingram to a four-year, $64 million contract.

Even at 34, he could still be useful to the Lions on a much cheaper, one-year deal in 2023.

How Ingram Could Fit With the Lions

Detroit re-signed John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs at defensive end. The Lions also added defensive tackle Christian Covington in free agency.

But the Lions finished 19th in sacks last season with just 39. Furthermore, nearly half of their sacks (17.5) came from just two players — Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are counting on linebackers Charles Harris and Julian Okwara returning to their 2021 forms. Harris and Okwara had 7.5 and 5 sacks, respectively, in 2021 but spent large parts of last season dealing with injuries.

Still, the Lions could use another pass rusher to support their young edge players. Ingram could be just the right fit on a one-year deal.

Ingram began his career as a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He had 18.5 sacks over two seasons with the Chargers before landing his big contract with the team. He had another double-digit sack season in 2017.

He appeared to be winding down his career when he had just 2 sacks in 22 games during 2020-21. But last season, Ingram had his best statistical campaign since his last Pro Bowl season.

In 17 games with the Miami Dolphins last year, he had 22 combined tackles, including 7 for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 6 sacks. He also had 1 pass defense and 1 forced fumble.

Advantages of Lions Signing Ingram Instead of Other Pass Rushers

At 34, Ingram might not be the true difference maker the Lions defense needs to make a leap with their pass rush. But the veteran offers a couple advantages over other options.

To acquire Young, the Lions may have to give up a Day 2 draft pick and a quality depth player. Presumably, Detroit wouldn’t do that without reassurance that Young would agree to a long-term deal.

But without that reassurance, Young only benefits the Lions for 2023 just like Ingram would. And the Lions could add Ingram without having to trade away a player or draft capital.

The Lions signing Yannick Ngakoue has been another popular rumor this offseason. Ngakoue told SiriusXM NFL Radio on June 2 that he would really prefer to sign a long-term deal.

The hope in Detroit is the team’s young pass rushers become big stars. So, the need for Ngakoue beyond 2023 might not be enough for general manager Brad Holmes to offer him a lucrative long-term deal.

There’s also always the worry that adding a player with the talent of Ngakoue or Young could take away opportunities from a pass rusher the Lions are trying to develop.

Signing Ingram probably won’t do that. But having him on the roster gives the Lions another pass rushing weapon and insurance along the edge.